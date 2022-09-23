Dave Gibbons Thanks FOC It's Friday, 23rd September 2022

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or some such. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography is an alphabetical indexed link of anecdotes from the life of Dave Gibbons and published by Dark Horse. "A comprehensive, in-depth, and personal journey through the eyes of one of the world's most famous comics creators! Presented as alphabetically chaptered memoirs, these extensive anecdotes cover a legendary life in comics, from working on Doctor Who and meeting Tom Baker to being inducted into the Eisner Hall of Fame. Gibbons also discusses, for the first time anywhere, the reasons why he and fellow Watchmen co-creator Alan Moore no longer speak. Packed with over 300 iconic, rarely seen, and unpublished art pieces and photographs, Confabulation: An Anecdotal Autobiography not only entertains, but peels back the layers of a fascinating career in comics. Rarely seen and unpublished art and photographs from Dave Gibbons."

Monsters of Metal gets a one-shot from Opus Comics by Jason Howden, Llexi Leon and Luis Guaragna with a 1:5 and 1:10 tiered cover for FOC. "Written by director and visual effects artist Jason Howden (Guns Akimbo) and Llexi Leon, Monsters of Metal takes iconic creatures on the road as a heavy metal band in this riotous sendup of live on tour! Choose your favorite of five different character covers by Ryan Christensen, or put together the entire band! 31 pages of story!"

Deadly Class comes to an end with #56 by Rick Remender, Wesley Craig and Lee Loughridge from Image Comics. "SERIES FINALE "A FOND FAREWELL," Part Seven. An era comes to an end. A step further into a strange and unrecognizable future, a final goodbye, and a fond farewell."

The Image 30th Anniversary Anthology #7 includes "a new WYTCHES story from SCOTT SNYDER & JOCK, KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER begin a three-part serial with "Closer," and JAY FAERBER unites eight artists for a NOBLE CAUSES reunion."

Kieron Gillen also brings AXE: Judgment Day to a close with Valerio Schiti. "The apocalyptic finale of the event of the year. It's not that nothing will be the same again – it's that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever."

The Moon Knight Annual #1 from Jed MacKay and Federico Sabbatini brings back Werewolf By Night in time for the Marvel TV show. "WEREWOLF BY MOON KNIGHT! In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn't bleed easily."

Strange Academy: Finals #1 launches from Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos. "FRESHMAN YEAR IS ALMOST OVER! From day one, people have been wondering – who is the savior of Strange Academy, and who can bring it all down? The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!"

Si Spurrier and Charlie Adlard launch their new series Damn Them All from Boom Studios, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 and 1:200 tiered covers including a 1:250 foil stamp."In this new dark supernatural thriller for fans of We Have Demons and Something is Killing the Children, meet Ellie "Bloody El" Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie's uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective, the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia are mysteriously freed from their infernal realm. It's now up to Ellie to track down each of these exiled demons and damn them right back to Hell by any means necessary… holy water, conjuration, or just her trusty, rusty claw hammer. Legendary The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard teams up with Step By Bloody Step scribe Simon Spurrier to introduce your favorite new occult antihero since John Constantine!"

Helloween #1 by Joe Harris and Axel Medellin will be published from Opus Comics with a 1:10 tiered cover for FOC. "Pumpkin fans, unite! "Seekers Of The Seven Keys" explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on album covers from the legendary German heavy metal band, known as the "godfathers of melodic speed metal." The mystical Seven Keys have been lost, and the Keeper wants them back. But he's not the only one looking. And when teenage siblings stumble upon the quest, they embark on a 1980s-style science-fiction, fantasy adventure filled with the horror tropes, campy characters, and throwback humor for which the band is known. 31 pages of story!"

Eve: Children Of The Moon #1 launches from Victor Lavalle and Jo Migyeong from BoomStudios with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 tiered covers for FOC. "The long-awaited return of the best-selling sci-fi adventure is finally here! Eve seemingly saved the world once already, embarking on a perilous quest to protect what remained of humanity after a deadly virus outbreak… but the story doesn't end there! Eve, Eve's sister, and Wexler face new challenges, and a darkness from the past, in this exciting sequel series from award-winning author and lauded professor Victor LaValle (Sabretooth, Destroyer) and returning Eve artist Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). Perfect for fans of Little Monsters and What's The Furthest Place From Here, Eve: Children of the Moon continues to ask-what kind of world are we leaving for our children?"

Nightfall: Double Feature #1 from Vault Comics includes two comic books stories in one with David Andry, Tim Daniel, Daniel Kraus, Chris Shehan and Maan House. " The CEMETERIANS: After human bones begin growing inside inanimate objects all across the globe, a renegade scientist and brilliant theologian delve into the cemeteries where the bones originated, discovering an otherworldly force tired of being buried in darkness. DENIZEN: A family's cross country roadtrip goes off the map and into the unforgiving wilds of Joshua Tree National Park, when mom and wife-to-be Helene succumbs to a malevolent force tucked inside an abandoned camping trailer." With 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC.

Rick & Morty from Oni Press adds up all its comics and gets a #100. "They said it couldn't be done, but we did it anyway! Celebrating 100 issues of Rick and Morty, this special edition features highlights from Rick and Morty stories, plus a special bonus feature. 100 Issues! Rick and Morty!"

Titan Comics has a Horizon Zero Dawn poster portfolio with Peach Momoko.

Postmasters #1 by Garrett Gunn, Christina Blanch and Ruben Mocho launches from Source Point Press. "In a Post-Pandemic America, one of the only things still remotely functioning is the mail. But with mass casualties to their ranks, the postal service has been forced to adapt to a consistently more aggressive set of routes with less and less carriers to service them. One of the last remaining Postmasters, 32, sets out to deliver a one-of-a-kind letter that's mysteriously appeared at the Western States Distribution Center. Rugged terrain, highway robbers, and The Wicked all stand between 32 and his destination. But he knows the motto.Neither rain, nor sleet, nor dark of night will stay the swift and timely completion of his assigned route."

Chopping Block #1 by Lee Adam Herold, Ryan Hohne and Lee Adam Herold launches from Keenspot Entertainment with a 1:6 tiered cover for FOC. "The dilapidated mansion on the hill overlooking the happy little town of Harmony sparks the curiosity of the local goth kids, the suspicion of the town sheriff, and the hunger of entities dark and demonic. But the hockey mask-wearing loner who lives there just wants to be left alone to collect spleens, chainsaw sorority girls, and make Mother proud. Is that too much to ask? Chopping Block is an all-new scarily funny horror series about a neurotic serial killer that's a cross between Johnny The Homicidal Maniac and The Addams Family!"

Matrix Comics gets its 20th Anniversary new printing from Burlyman Entertainment. With only limited copies available.

Hellboy In Love #1 by Mike Mignola, Christie Golden and Matt Smith. "Hellboy has been assigned to patrol a train route where goblins have been stealing from passengers. Their latest victim, Anastacia, is a researcher and archaeologist transporting valuable artifacts to a museum, and she's not going to let them go without a fight! Rather than stay behind, she teams up with Hellboy to chase the light-fingered fey through the British countryside and into . . . a local punk show? Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by cowriter Christopher Golden and artist Matt Smith, featuring the colors of Chris O'Halloran, for a story of occult adventure and unlikely romance." Returnable for retailers who order ten copies or more.

GCPD: The Blue Wall #1 by John Ridley and Stefano Raffaele launches from DC Comics. "Still relatively early in her tenure as GCPD commissioner, Renee Montoya sets out to rebuild her department and restore public faith in the historically troubled PD during some of the worst conditions it's ever seen. But Renee can't do it alone–in order for her plan to work, everyone from the topmost officials all the way down to the most fresh-faced new officers must contend with the harsh realities of being a symbol of law and order in a city of super-powered saviors and superhuman lawlessness. DC is proud to present GCPD: The Blue Wall by the stellar team of Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and artist Stefano Raffaele. This six-part miniseries is a thought-provoking and riveting story of everyday people trying to do good in the midst of a flawed system. No one said protecting a city like Gotham would be easy."

DC Comics is surprise-FOCing a Marvel Family #1 facsimile edition with the first appearance of Black Adam.

Tee Franklin and Shae Beagle launch a brand new Harley Quinn Animated comic book series, Legion of Bats #1 with 1:50 tiered cover. "When last we checked in with Harley Quinn, she ate, she banged, and she killed–but now it's time for something a little different. Fresh out of the events of Harley Quinn: The Animated Series season 3, Harley has found herself a part of a highly unlikely team–the Bat-Family! Meanwhile, Poison Ivy has found herself prepping for her new job–leader of the Legion of Doom! But while Harley and Ivy adjust to their respective new roles, a ghost from Ivy's past enters the fray and threatens the relationship between everyone's favorite clown/plant couple!"

Stanley The Snowman #1 from Austin Janowsky and Juan Pablo Montenegro Marcial launches from Scout Comics' Scoot imprint. "Cool down from the summer heat with an uplifting "Christmas in July" special! Jenny Rose is a bit of a loner. She's not into dolls, the latest cell phones or coolest games. She loves spending time with her family and learning about their traditions from her grandfather. He passes onto her a secret ritual that only one family member in a generation can do, bringing Stanley the Snowman to life! Stanley is a magical snowman, the embodiment of the holiday spirit and their family history. After months of preparation, the night finally arrives… but things don't go exactly as planned! Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume."

Paul Dano's Riddler: Year One #1 with Stevan Subic with 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "As depicted in Matt Reeves's hit movie The Batman, the Riddler wasn't simply an amusing eccentric with an affinity for wordplay and baffling clues, but as terrifying a villain as any in the annals of the Dark Knight. Here you can see Edward Nashton evolve into the menace known as the Riddler. How did an unknown forensic accountant uncover the dark secrets of Gotham's underworld and come so close to bringing down the entire city? This six-issue miniseries is an immediate prequel to The Batman—the detailed, disturbing, and at times shocking story of a man with nothing to lose. Artist Stevan Subic makes his American comics debut, including a variant cover that is the first of six interlocking covers. This collaboration with Dano delivers a shadowy and gritty tale of a society's forgotten man who refuses to go unnoticed any longer. Subic's recent Conan the Cimmerian for French publisher Glenat has brought him great acclaim in Europe, and he's about to break out globally with a Batman series unlike any you've seen before."

