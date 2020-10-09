Thank FOC It's Friday – It's Time To Order Crossover #1

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The launch of Crossover #1 by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw is the big one, from Image Comics, with many tiered variants up to 1:200.

Also from Donny Cates, Thor #9 with Nic Klein sees the return of Donald Blake, somehow.

How did The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 do? #2 is up.

The Stranger Things/Dungeons & Dragons crossover begins from Dark Horse. Gaming stores should go high. While IDW kicks off a new Dungeons & Dragons comic book as well, At The Spine Of The World.

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team has been selling very well. Worth checking those orders of #3.

Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology #2 is out – how did #1 do?

Goosebumps: Secrets Of The Swamp has its #2 – while #1 gets a second printing.

Nick Roche is launching new series Scarenthood with #1 from IDW.

How was the new Star Wars Adventures? #2 is up, as is the Shadow Of Vader's Castle one-shot.

A big week for IDW as they are also launching the second TMNT: Jennika mini-series.

USAgent #1 by Christopher Priest and Georges Jeanty is launching from Marvel. This could be newsworthy.

Wolverine: Black, White & Blood #1 is launching too.

Year Zero gets its second volume from AWA.

Boom launches their MMPR twin series reboot with Mighty Morphin #1 and many-tiered covers.

Boom is also launching new sci-fi series Origins by Clay Chapman and Jakub Rebelka.

and Stephanie Phillips and Robert Carey are launching their new series from AfterShock, Red Atlantis.

Horizon Zero Dawn's launch was massive. How have ordered kept up with #4?

Aggretsuko gets a new series from Oni Press, Meet Her Friends #1.

Oni also has an Achewood one-shot, The Great Outdoor Fight.

While from DC Comics, they highlight Death Metal #5, Batman #102, Justice League #56 and the Strange Adventures #1 Directors Cut

What's on your FOC?

