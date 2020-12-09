The All-New All-Different Prehistoric X-Men in Avengers #39

Yesterday, we mentioned that today's Avengers #39 by Jason Aaron and Dale Keown, prologue to the upcoming Enter The Phoenix, might also show us the first prehistoric version of the X-Men. As well as the origin of the Phoenix from Avengers One Million BC. we saw a young baby girl with red hair abandoned, surviving vulture and then wolf interests, becoming someone who runs with the wolves… and then meets humans a little more like herself. And explaining why her own tribe abandoned her in the bone pit.

Prehistoric mutants abandoned by early humanity, and following some similar archetypes.

The older telepath floating over them.

Those with wings, those with tails, those with claws, those who are a bit of a beast…

And oh yes, a Cyclops.

All together, going into battle.

And no matter what their fate or her pessimism, they could still be revived by Krakoa… and when Phoenix comes for her as we always knew it would, we get an insight into the host process – and just why Jean Grey might have the ideal candidate too.

Attracted by the rage, the death, the desire to seek vengeance.

But then tempered by her humanity. Or her caninity… Avengers #30 published today from Marvel Comics.

AVENGERS #39

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200613

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Dale Keown (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

ENTER THE PHOENIX PROLOGUE!

In the harsh, primordial world of One Million B.C.E., early humans who are different are left in the Burnt Place to die. But one young girl whose only crime was being born with red hair finds something else entirely in the place of bones and ash – something that will change human history forever. Rated T+In Shops: Dec 09, 2020 SRP: $3.99