Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Movies, Supergirl, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: Bilquis Evely, jim lee, supergirl, Tom King

The Art Of Supergirl: The Tom King & Bilquis Evely Comic, To The Movie

The Art Of Supergirl: a journey from the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book from DC Comics, to the upcoming movie

Article Summary Discover how Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow inspired DC Studios’ 2026 Supergirl movie adaptation

Explore exclusive art, concept designs, and annotated scripts from comic pages to the big screen

Get behind-the-scenes insights from Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and the filmmakers shaping Kara Zor-El

Uncover the transformation of Supergirl’s character and visuals through interviews and creative commentary

DC Comics is publishing From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl: A Visual Chronicle of Kara Zor-El's Journey Across Sequential Art and Film which follows the journey from the comic book Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely to this film that's coming out later this year… with a lot fewer planets and alien species, because, as we see, comic books have a much bigger visual effects budget than film… I also guess that Lobo co-creator Simon Bisley will have a few things to say about all this as well…

"In 2026, Supergirl emerges at the center of a rare creative convergence. From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirlpresents a curated exploration of Kara Zor‑El's evolution across sequential art and film, tracing the character's visual and narrative lineage from the acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic to her cinematic reinvention in DC Studios' upcoming feature Supergirl, in theaters worldwide on June 26, 2026. This hardcover volume invites readers into the artistic process behind both works, offering an in-depth look at how a contemporary vision of a DC icon is shaped, refined, and brought to life on the page and ultimately the big screen. Authored by James Field, this 224-page collection brings together concept art, production design, annotated script pages, and never-before-seen materials that illuminate the dialogue between comic and film. Featuring visuals from the creative team behind Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow—writer Tom King, artist Bilquis Evely, and colorist Matheus Lopes—the volume places their work in conversation with the film's bracing and otherworldly visual language. Evely's expressive illustrations appear alongside early cinematic explorations, revealing how themes, motifs, and character moments traveled from layout to finished page, and from storyboard to set. New interviews with the comic's creators and the filmmakers behind the much-anticipated summer epic provide insight into the collaborative process that guided Kara's transformation across mediums. With an introduction by DC Studios and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee, From Comic to Screen: The Art of Supergirl stands as both a celebration of the character's legacy and a document of her rebirth. It is a testament to the continuing relevance and resonance of this DC trailblazer—and to the artists, writers, and filmmakers shaping her place in the DC Universe.

FROM COMIC TO SCREEN: THE ART OF SUPERGIRL

Written by James Field

Cover by Bilquis Evely

Hardcover | 224 pages | 9 1/8" x 10 7/8"

$49.99 | ISBN 978‑79951‑712‑2

September 29, 2026

An in-depth study on the creation of both the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic and the film it inspired: DC Studios' Supergirl!

This luxe hardcover edition will take readers on a journey from the panels of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic origins and how filmmakers were inspired to bring it to life onscreen, showcasing the film's concept art and visuals—including brand new interviews with the comic series creators and filmmakers to explore the story of Supergirl through the production process.

With an introduction by DC Studios to set the stage and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee, learn how Kara Zor-El came to take her inaugural solo flight in the DC Universe.

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