The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay

We thought people paying $300 was a little steep. Little did we know. There have now been sales on eBay for The Hero Trade preview copy sent anonymously to comic book stores for $600 on a Buy It Now, for $695 after 14 bids, for $760 after 14 bids. and for $780 after 49 bids. As these comic books were sent without notation, just seemingly as promotion small press copies, it is likely that there are multiple copies still out there, unidentified. Given extreme scarcity, and desire from collectors to own the first Bad Idea published item, it is quite conceivable that sales will hit a thousand dollars, especially when CGC slabbed copies start to come onto the market. If anyone has any 9.8 copies that is. As it stands, there are several copies for auction, currently receiving bids between $200 and $350, and a Buy It Now at $800.

The Hero Trade #1 is a preview copy of what will be a new Bad Idea Comics series, by Matt Kindt and David Lapham and was sent to comic book retailers three weeks ago, pretending to be a small press title from three nobodies, asking people to order more copies. Those that did, will be getting them, those that didn't will not. This is what stores received.

Dear comic shop, I am sending you one copy of my first self-published comic, The Hero Trade #1, free of charge. Please don't throw it away. I'd love it if you could put it on your shelf and sell it. If you would like to order more, please email us directly at theherotrade@gmail.com and include your store name/shipping address. Copies are $3 each [shipping included). Just let us know how many you'd like to order by no later than 9/13/20. Thank you in advance for your support.

Calum Johnston (no relation) tells Bleeding Cool

It's an ashcan, 16 pages of cardstock, black & white, 8 page short story that introduces the elements of The Hero Trade story and some characters, then some pages with fake bios of the creators, etc.