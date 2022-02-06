The Beast and Patsy Walker in Amazing Adventures, Up for Auction

For a little while in the early 1970s, the Beast was the most important member of X-Men. The original X-Men series continued as reprints at the end of 1970, but less than 18 months later the Beast got his own solo series beginning with Amazing Adventures #11. While this series is best remembered as the moment that Hank McCoy turned into a real, furry beast, it's also a window into what was going on in the mutant corner of the Marvel Universe with mutant guest appearances and more.

Interestingly, Hank McCoy is cast as sort of a Bruce Banner / Hulk figure in this series. While he doesn't transform between his human-looking and Beast forms (he is permanently stuck as the Beast), he makes a "Hank McCoy costume" for himself so that he can function normally as a scientist at the Brand Corporation. The Brand Corporation is another point of similarity between McCoy and Bruce Banner, as he's a scientist working for America's military-industrial complex. Brand itself is an obvious stand-in for the real-life Rand Corporation. The Beast is even seen losing control as he gets angry in the heat of battle.

Amazing Adventures #12 is a hidden gem of sorts in that it's also Patsy Walker's entrance into the Marvel Universe proper. Overall, this short run of the Beast's solo series is a fascinating and underrated moment of X-Men history