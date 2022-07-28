The Best Of 2000AD FOC Today, Not Raising Prices For British Readers

You may recall in the Before Times™ before the pandemic, Rebellion was set to launch a new series The Best Of 2000AD, and even had a 2020 Free Comic Book Day edition to promote everything. But then real life caught up with dystopian fiction, and the project was put on hold. But that was then. Now Rebellion is putting the series out again from September, with a UK FOC date of today as a last chance for comic shops to order it – American shops have until the 5th of August. But especially for British shops, it may be worth pointing out that it can be ordered in pounds, not those filthy dollars which are suddenly worth far more and pushing American comic book prices up 7% this month with hardly any warning.

The Best Of 2000AD – and the rest of the 2000AD, Judge Dredd Magazine and the IPC collection line, remain in pounds sterling, which might make for a more affordable option for comic book companies and readers. Here is the full creative line-up for the first issue. It is especially poignant as Alan Grant passed away this week.

The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is a landmark series from the cult comic, bursting with our greatest stories for a new generation of readers. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd battles Mutie Block anarchy; Halo Jones escapes in Alan Moore's first masterpiece; humanity is on the Brink in the space murder mystery from Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard; Judge Anderson takes centre stage in the search for Shamballa.In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

