The Big "Bad" Of Mature Readers Red Hood Series Revealed (Spoilers)

The Big "Bad" of the new mature readers Red Hood series by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes, revealed (Spoilers)

Article Summary Red Hood launches a new mature-readers series set in the crime-ridden city of New Angelique after H2SH events.

Jason Todd faces off against a superpowered telepathic villain called Tower, targeting police and government agents.

Huntress joins Red Hood, sparking a toxic romance as they dive into a wave of brutal murder-suicides.

The series blends gritty crime thriller action with intense character drama and psychological warfare.

Red Hood is the upcoming in-continuity, mature-readers series from DC Comics with Jason Todd estranged from Batman after the events of Batman: H2SH, with Huntress in a New Orleans-like DC city of New Angelique. Or probably, the writer Gretchen Felker-Martin hasn't actually read H2SH, even though the first issue references scenes from it, which is a good trick. And promising the death of a lot of police, FBI and ICE agents. But we can gain a better idea about what this series is now. The solicitations for the first issues gave us something…

RED HOOD #1

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A/CA) Jeff Spokes

ERUPTING FROM THE EVENTS OF H2SH COMES DC'S FIRST-EVER IN-CONTINUITY, MATURE READERS, ONGOING RED HOOD SERIES! Jason Todd has left Gotham and Batman behind him. All he's taking with him is his costume, his bike, and a metal briefcase containing two handguns (and lots of bullets). New Angelique seems like the perfect place for Red Hood to put down roots. There's crime, vice, and corruption everywhere. When Jason discovers a superpowered serial killer who is targeting the city's police, he finds himself sucked into a terrible and bleak conspiracy with seemingly no end in sight. But Jason isn't the only person on the scene. Following his trail is Helena Bertinelli a.k.a. Huntress. Is she here to stop him or help him? What will happen when the two black sheep of the Bat-Family start working together? Get ready for Red Hood like you've always wanted to see him. $4.99 9/10/2025 RED HOOD #2

(W) Gretchen Felker-Martin (A) Jeff Spokes (CA) Taurin Clarke

THE HOOD BECOMES THE HUNTED! After the violent events of the previous day, Red Hood is wanted dead or alive by the New Angelique Police Department. But if Jason's locked up (or worse), who's going to protect the cops who are being hunted by the Tower? It's time for some undercover work. Jason and Huntress work to discern a pattern in the Tower's choice of targets as the police scour the city for Red Hood. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Tower has picked its next target: the one man who can help Jason and Helena! Can the unlikely duo save the day before it's too late? $4.99 10/8/2025

All well and good. But the listing for the first collection, out in June next year, gives us so much more…

Red Hood Vol. 1

Gretchen Felker-Martin, Jeff Spokes

16 June 2026 $17.99 160 pages

In this in-continuity, mature-readers Red Hood series, Jason Todd's attempt at a new life in Saint Roch with Huntress is derailed by a wave of brutal crimes and a dangerously toxic relationship that pulls him back into his violent, self-destructive nature. After a violent fallout with Batman, Jason Todd abandons Gotham and follows a lead to the sweltering streets of Saint Roch, where a disturbing string of murder-suicides—captured on cell phones and posted online—draws him into a deadly mind game with a powerful telepath named Tower. As Jason investigates, all signs point to the mysterious New Angelique parish, linking every victim and killer to its shadowy influence. Complicating matters further is the arrival of Huntress, whose mission overlaps with Jason's and whose presence ignites a dangerously passionate and toxic romance. Together, they spiral into violence and self-destruction, exposing the dark sides of their pursuit of justice. Blending gritty action with raw emotional intensity, the story is as much a brutal crime thriller as it is a tragic, character-driven love story.

Saint Roch of New Angelique? The Tower is a telepath getting the police, the FBI and ICE to kill themselves? And is either Red Hood or Huntress on Tower's side here? Or is this more of a Luigi Mangione situation here? Here's a DC Comics Spoilers tag to keep up with a few other things like this going down today.

