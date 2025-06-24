Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, red hood

Red Hood #1 Will Reflect Batman H2SH – But Will It Spoil The Ending?

Red Hood #1, to be published by DC Comics in September, will flashback to what happens in Batman H2SH, but will It spoil the ending?

Article Summary Red Hood #1 will flashback to events from Batman H2SH, possibly spoiling its still-unfinished ending.

Jason Todd and Huntress leave Gotham for New Angelique, signaling a major shift in the Bat Family dynamic.

Batman H2SH by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb sees Red Hood turn against Batman after a showdown over the Joker.

Delays in Batman H2SH mean Red Hood #1 may reveal key plot points before Batman’s storyline concludes.

The new Batman Volume 5 #1 is out in September. Even though the old Batman Volume 4 #163 will be coming out in October. But also out in September is Red Hood #1, with a new status quo for both Nightwing and Huntress, leaving Gotham for somewhere very like New Orleans. And we've managed to get a little look at some of the original art pages from Jeff Spokes.

And if we zoom in on one?

Well, that's the scene from H2SH being reprised, from Batman #159 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb…

…so Red Hood #1 clearly takes place after this storyline. Which won't have concluded by the time the first issue of Red Hood is out. Batman editor Rob Levin must have his work cut out for him right now.

The H2SH storyline by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb has seen Jason Todd, former Robin and now the Red Hood, go up against Bruce Wayne, Batman, over his decision to save the life of The Joker, and work with Hush against Batman. And it seems no one is going to be able to walk away from that, with the end of the Gotham Bat Family, as Jason Todd takes the Huntress from Gotham City to a New Orleans analogue city called New Angelique, in a new mature-readers ongoing comic book series in DC continuity. What might make him leave? Well, we will find out. Red Hood #1, out in September, is by Gretchen Felker-Martin and Jeff Spokes and set in current DC and Batman continuity, ahead of the Matt Fraction/Jorge Jimenez relaunch. Of course, because Batman: H2SH is currently two months late, it does mean that you might find out the ending of that storyline from Red Hood #1 rather than the conclusion of H2SH

