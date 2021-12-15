The Creep Moves From Dark Horse To Image Comics?

The Creep was a comic book that first appeared in Dark Horse Presents, by John Arcudi and Gray Morrow, as part of his Homicide series of stories, introducing private detective Oxel Karnhus, affectionately known as "The Creep" with many stories to follow over the years, and eventually collected in a large volume. The series set in eighties New York has a lead who suffers from acromegaly, a condition which makes him disfigured and intimidating, but also gives him brittle bones, so he can't solve problems through violence like much of the genre. He is also a kindly soul, and the series has been compared to Dennis Potter's The Singing Detective.

However, it seems that the future home for The Creep will be Image Comics, according to one listing on Amazon at least. With Creep stories drawn by Dale Eaglesham, a new story drawn by Brian O'Connel and John Arcudi rewriting his earlier dialogue on the series. Here's the listing – no cover as yet. The trade paperback is scheduled for June 2021.

The Creep Paperback – June 21, 2022

by John Arcudi (Author), Dale Eaglesham (Artist), Brian O'Connel (Artist)

Oxel Karnhus is a private detective like no other. With the face of a brute and the broken heart of child, he navigates the mean streets of 1980's Manhattan in four neo-noir tales that test his courage, his wits, and his ethical core. Fan favorite artist Dale Eaglesham provides the fully rendered pencil art — faithfully reproduced for the first time in this new edition. An additional story illustrated by Brian O'Connel is included, all with remastered dialogue by Eisner nominated writer John Arcudi Collects the classic THE CREEP stories from Dark Horse Presents

Is this just for the Dark Horse Presents stories or will it cover the whole gamut of comics? Probably.