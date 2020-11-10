The Crowds Of Gotham City – Are There Good People On Both Sides?

Today sees the publication of Detective Comics #1030 and Punchline Special #1 from DC Comics, both see the people of Gotham tacking to the streets in a rather disturbing fashion. While Batgirl #50 has a group of marchers against the violence of the Joker War and asking for help repairing their city…

In Detective Comics #1030, there also seems to be disquiet on the streets of Gotham, with anti-vigilante protests.

Hang on, wait a minute… anti-vigilante gangs… committing acts of vigilante justice?

I mean, you never expect the mob to be consistent but is no one going "wait a minute, what are we doing again?"

Different politicians, with different agendas, and different crowds taking to the street… but there's a third from another different direction over in Punchline #1.

The pro-Punchine crowds also take to Gotham's streets. And thankfully none of these three crowds interact in any way or else there might be issues on the streets….

…as there are around the Gotham dinner table.

Pro-Punchline, Anti-Vigilante and Repair Our City protests in the Gotham streets. Could all there only be going on at the same time in some kind of Omniverse?

Or can people in Gotham just jump from one to another dissonated point of view with the flick of a banner?

DETECTIVE COMICS #1030

DC COMICS

JUL208408

Peter J. Tomasi and Bilquis Evely

A new foe called the Mirror has joined the Dark Knight's rogues gallery-but is there more to this villain than meets the eye? Or is he simply a reflection of the world around him? As the Bat-Family find themselves on the run from the Mirror's army, Damian Wayne lurks in the shadows, plotting his next move in a cat-and-mouse game between father and son that can only end in disaster!In Shops: Nov 10, 2020 SRP: $3.99 PUNCHLINE #1

James Tyion IV, Sam Johns, Mirka Andolfo

Spinning out of the pages of "The Joker War" comes the first solo book starring the blockbuster new character Punchline. As she faces the consequences for her role in "The Joker War," the story of how Alexis Kaye became Punchline will take Leslie Thompkins, Harper Row, and Cullen Row on a harrowing journey that reveals a fringe teenager's radicalization to the ideology of a madman. It's a terrifying tale so big it demanded an oversize special issue! In Shops: Nov 10, 2020 SRP: $5.99