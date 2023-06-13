Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dark horse, minecraft

The Dark Horse Minecraft Omnibus For $20

Dark Horse Comics and Mojang Studios present the first Minecraft Omnibus by Sfé R. Monster, Sarah Graley, John J. Hill and Stef Pureins.

Omnibus time! Dark Horse Comics and Mojang Studios present the first omnibus edition collecting comics set in the world of Minecraft, Minecraft Omnibus Volume 1. Written by Sfé R. Monster with art by Sarah Graley and colors by John J. Hill and Stef Pureins, this new collection compiles Minecraft Volumes 1-3 together, that's 232 pages of Minecraftness in a twenty-dollar paperback. I mean, that's basically $2 an issue in terms of normal comic size, which isn't bad these days. And it will be out for late November, in time for Christmas and all the demands to a) get the kids something that is educative and will encourage reading and b) something they'll like. I have been there and done that a million times. This at least gives you a fighting chance to get through to the New Year if you play your cards right.

Minecraft Omnibus Volume 1 Collecting all three volumes of the very first graphic novel from Dark Horse Comics set in the world of Minecraft! Tyler's life is turned upside down when his family has to move far away from his hometown. Thankfully, he has a strong group of friends forever linked in the world of Minecraft! Tyler, Evan, Candace, Tobi, and Grace spend their days going on countless adventures together in the expansive block world, always on the lookout for a new challenge. Along the way monsters, pirates, bullies, and the dangers of the Nether will push them to the breaking point. But there is nothing these friends can't overcome together! Collects Minecraft Volumes 1–3 in one beautiful omnibus

Minecraft Omnibus Volume 1 includes 232 pages and measures 6 x 9". It arrives in bookstores on my birthday, the 21st of November, 2023 and in comic shops on the 22nd of November, 2023. That's if the Creepers don't come and get your copy, of course.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!