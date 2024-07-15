Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: black canary, dinah lance, taylor swift, wonder woman

The DC Universe Wants Taylor Swift To Be Its Black Canary (Spoilers)

Wonder Woman #11 jumps into the future again with Dinah Lance, Black Canary, playing the role of Taylor Swift in the DC Universe.

Article Summary DC Comics introduces Taylor Swift-inspired Black Canary in Wonder Woman #11.

Damian Wayne's musical taste clashes with a pop-sensation Dinah Lance.

A Riddler-style scavenger hunt is woven into Black Canary's latest album.

Even the formidable Mongul can't resist the charm of Black Canary's tunes.

Marvel Comics is doing everything it can to have Dazzler be the Taylor Swift of the Marvel Universe. Without saying one way or not if Taylor Swift will be playing Dazzler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool And Wolverine. Well, it seems that DC Comics may also be making a play for the Swifties, even as Marvel's Tom Brevoort paints himself as an OG. This Wednesday's Wonder Woman #11 jumps into the future again with Superman's Jonathan Kent and Batman's Damian Wayne babysitting Wonder Woman's adopted daughter, and future Wonder Girl, Trinity. Spoilers of course. And that means taking her to a concert to see Dinah Lance, Black Canary, in action. Musical action that as, and Trinity is a "Canary" fan. Even though Damian Wayne really doesn't like her music.

Basically, Damian Wayne likes Radiohead. And probably nothing else. Still, he does also have some contacts.

Black Canary's manager doing whatever is necessary to keep his clients happy, it seems, courtesy of Talia Al Ghul. But it seems that, just like Taylor Swift, Dinah Lance's fame is spreading far and wide.

And, suddenly, Damian Wayne is no longer immune, especially when drops of her new music involve a Riddler-style scavenger hunt for clues, even when fighting Mongul. Of course…

…Mongul is also not immune, solar systems away from being a Canary. Could this be how all superhero/villain fights conclude? Finding common cause with Black Canary? If only real life was more like that…

WONDER WOMAN #11 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Tom King (A) Tony S. Daniel, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

WALLER'S WAR! Wonder Woman's quest for the truth is placed on hold as she comes face-to-face with Amanda Waller's latest toy, a TASK FORCE VII robot ready to take all her powers for good! Do the Justice League Dark have enough tricks up their sleeves to save our Amazon princess? Find out as this tie-in to Absolute Power begins!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 07/17/2024

