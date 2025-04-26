Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, fantastic four

The Defeat Of Doctor Doom At The Hands Of The Fantastic Four

The defeat of Doctor Doom at the hands of The Fantastic Four by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos in July 2025 from Marvel

Bleeding Cool has gotten our hands on the following artwork from the upcoming run of Fantastic Four by Ryan North and Humberto Ramos starting in July. Which appears to show the Fantastic Four seemingly defeating Doctor Doom in his Supreme Sorcerer duds. Is this how One World Under Doom will end?

Maybe not, because in his final throes, he uses a spell to relocate the Fantastic Four somewhere. Some when… "four different eras in Earth's history"…

A NEW ERA FOR MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY!

• The FANTASTIC FOUR return with a new issue #1, kicking off a whole new volume of their adventures through time, space, science and the human condition!

• When the Fantastic Four take on Doom, things go well until they suddenly go catastrophically wrong – and they're sent to four different eras in Earth's history! Alone and isolated in wildly different time periods, Reed, Johnny, Ben and Sue all have to fight to survive.

• Their only hope is to reach the Forever Stone: a mass of dense granite that happens to be one of the longest-lasting rocks on the planet, which – through a combination of obscurity and raw geological luck – has stayed both intact and accessible for most of Earth's history!

• Also featured in this extra-big, extra-special issue: Ben Grimm fights a dinosaur! No other comic DARES to feature the Thing battling several Mapusauruses, but that's just where WE get started!

• And it's all brought to life by the incredible new series artist Humberto Ramos!

