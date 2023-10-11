Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Alberto Pinticelli, David Baron, Inebrio Horsefeathers, Jim Campbell, Mae Catt, The Destroyer, tony millionaire

The Destroyer & Inebrio Horsefeathers From Bad Idea- Where To Get Them

Two new comics from Bad Idea: The Destroyer by Mae Catt & Alberto Pinticelli, Inebrio Horsefeathers from Tony Millionaire

As well as the two comic books that Bad Idea Comics is bringing exclusively to New York Comic Con, and making elderly comic book collectors literally run around the showfloor to get copies off (heart attack alarm bells ringing anyone?) They also have two new comic books that they are dropping on comic book stores, and so will be available to order now. The Destroyer by Mae Catt, Alberto Pinticelli and David Baron, and Inebrio Horsefeathers from Tony Millionaire and Jim Campbell

*** THE DESTROYER ***

Written by MAE CATT

Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI

Color Art by DAVID BARON

Cover by LEWIS LAROSA & RICO RENZI

PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$9.99 | 72 PGS. | NO ADS

ON SALE December 20, 2023 Erik Strominger has been in an accident. As a high energy physicist at the most classified installation in the world, there can be no accidents. Now Erik has a secret. Something is growing inside of him. The radiance of a thousand suns let loose a new force. He can feel it. He can even hear it. It says, "it wants to live". And that its growing stronger. Strong enough to defy the laws of physics, to tear open reality, bleed out time. It tells him that he will soon be free. Radiant and free. That he will soon be beyond life and beyond death. But Erik knows his secret threatens the lives of those he holds dear and the powers he works for. Play dice with the gods and everyone loses. Can he contain it? Or will he allow it to emerge? An explosive and heartbreaking story of rebirth in the midst of death, THE DESTROYER is a tour de force from superstar film and TV writer Mae Catt (Netflix's Transformers) and Eisner Award winning artist Alberto Ponticelli (Unknown Soldier, Orc Island).

*** INEBRIO HORSEFEATHERS IN SCAMPER JUICE ***

Story & Art by TONY MILLIONAIRE

Color Art by JIM CAMPBELL

Cover by TONY MILLIONAIRE & JIM CAMPBELL

PLUS: /PLAYTIME/ by MIKE CAREY & JONATHAN WAYSHAK

$3.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS

ON SALE November 22, 2023 Yo ho! Enter all those that would hear the tale of the sloppy platypus sailor, Inebrio Horsefeathers. Revel in his escapades of derring do! Marvel at his intoxicated adventures! Gasp as you learn of his fate! In his "drunken take on Horatio Hornblower", Tony Millionaire serves up an absurdist adventure that could only spring from the mind that birthed MAAKIES, THE DRINKY CROW SHOW, and SOCK MONKEY. Available here in its full and final form, INEBRIO HORSEFEATHERS IN SCAMPER JUICE, will complete any collection of BAD IDEA comics or comics involving indignant clams.

Alongside these comics, Bad Idea will also send all stores, including a hundred new locations, bundles of the "Bad IDea Obvious Promotion Device" to show off the future of Bad Idea stuff. Whatever it is. Here's the full list of stores as it now stands.

ARIZONA

Ash Avenue Comics & Books

806 S Ash Ave

Tempe, AZ 85281

480-858-9447 Atomic Comics

2270 E Williams Field Rd Suite 108

Gilbert, AZ 85295

480-909-6166 Gotham City Comics & Collectibles

151 N Country Club Dr

Mesa, AZ 85201

480-649-3065 Gregs Comics

2722 S Alma School Rd Suite #8

Mesa, AZ 85210

480-752-1881 Peregrine Book Company

219 N Cortez St

Prescott, AZ 86301

928-445-9000 Samurai Comics – Chandler

1994 N Alma School Rd

Chandler, AZ 85224

480-855-2919 Samurai Comics – Glendale

6808 N Dysart Rd #148

Glendale, AZ 85307

623-872-8886 Samurai Comics – Mesa

2639 E. Broadway Rd Suite C-110

Mesa, AZ 85204

480-962-1123 Samurai Comics – Phoenix

1602 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

602-265-8886 ARKANSAS Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd Unit C

Little Rock, AR 72205

501-293-0841 CALIFORNIA Alakazam Comics

17777 Main St Suite E

Irvine, CA 92614

949-854-3744 Brave New World Comics

22722 Lyons Ave Suite 2

Newhall, CA 91321

661-259-4745 Cape + Cowl Comics

1601 Clay St

Oakland, CA 94612

510-907-0678 Collectors Paradise – Noho

5118 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601

818-980-2665 Collectors Paradise – Pasadena

319 S Arroyo Pkwy Unit #4

Pasadena, CA 91105

626-577-6694 Collectors Paradise – Winnetka

7131 Winnetka Ave

Winnetka, CA 91306

818-999-9455 Comic & Figure Addicts

30707 Union City Blvd

Union City, CA 94587

510-952-9681 Comic Book Clubhouse

35 W Alexander Ave

Merced, CA 95348

209-349-8012 Comic Quest

23811 Bridger Rd Ste 100

Lake Forest, CA 92630

949-951-9668 Flying Colors

2980 Treat Blvd

Concord, CA 94518

925-825-5410 Golden Apple Comics

7018 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

323-658-6047 Horizon Comics and Collectibles

42156 10th St W Suite K

Lancaster, CA 93534

661-206-7168 Invincible Comics

3430 Tully Rd #24

Modesto, CA 95350

209-409-8027 Illusive Comics

5245 Stevens Creek Blvd

Santa Clara, CA 95051

408-985-7481 Linebreakers

15491 Seventh St

Victorville, CA 92395

760-951-8406 Metro Entertainment

6 W Anapamu St

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

805-963-2168 Njoy Games & Comics

8820 Reseda Blvd

Northridge, CA 91324

818-709-0599 Nuclear Comics

24741 Alicia Pkwy #J

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

949-581-1566 Red Sky Comics

3040 Park Ave, Suite A

Merced, CA 95348

209-726-0667 Sterling Silver Comics

2210 Pickwick Dr

Camarillo, CA 93010

805-484-4708 The Comic Bug

1807 1/2 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

310-372-6704 The Comic Shop – US

14837 Washington Ave

San Leandro, CA 94579

510-562-0205 Treasure Island Comics

37244 Fremont Blvd

Fremont, CA 94536

510-744-9287 Worlds Best Comics and Toys

2608 Watt Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

916-973-8973 Zeppelin Comics

929 1st St

Benicia, CA 94510

707-297-6126 COLORADO Beedas Thingamajigits

153 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

970-443-1493 Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles

10136 Parkglenn Way #109

Parker, CO 80134

303-484-9103 I Want More Comics

550 E Thornton Pkwy STE 114

Thornton, CO 80229

303-460-7236 NewCastle Comics – Longmont

508 5th Ave

Longmont, CO 80501

720-731-2658 Time Warp Comics

3105 28th St

Boulder, CO 80301

303-443-4500 CONNECTICUT 2nd Alarm Comics

205 Foxon Rd

North Branford, CT 06471

203-464-0354 Boom Tube Comics LLC

1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Plantsville, CT 06479

203-537-2755 Wonderland Comics

160 Main St

Putnam, CT 06260

860-963-1027 FLORIDA A Comic Shop

114 S Semoran Blvd

Winter Park, FL 32792

407-332-9636 Comic Central

1425 WP Ball Blvd

Sanford, FL 32771

407-321-5111 Docking Bay 94

7710 NW 56th Way Suite 100

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

954-427-1694 Mega Gaming and Comics

3601 SW 2nd Ave Unit B

Gainesville, FL 32607

352-505-3933 Pensacola Pop Comics

909 N 12th Ave

Pensacola, FL 32501

850-465-3288 Reflection Comics

318 Tamiami Trl Ste 226

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

941-763-3554 GEORGIA Dr Nos Comics & Games Superstore

3372 Canton Rd #104

Marietta, GA 30066

678-903-3705 Galactic Comics and Games

21 E Vine St

Statesboro, GA 30458

912-489-3123 Neighborhood Comics

1205 Bull St

Savannah, GA 31401

912-349-3095 Top Dog Comics

2701 Washington Rd Ste 11

Augusta, GA 30909

706-650-5737 HAWAII Maui Comics & Collectibles

10 N Market St

Wailuku, HI 96793

808-281-0440 IDAHO Captain Comics, Inc

710 S Vista Ave

Boise, ID 83705

208-336-2333 The Collectors Outpost

2951 E Overland Rd #170

Meridian, ID 83642

208-668-7003 ILLINOIS 3 Keys Comics

595 W Exchange St

Crete, IL 60417

708-279-7643 Amazing Fantasy – Tinley Park

16649 Oak Park Ave A

Tinley Park, IL 60477

708-633-0837 Amazing Fantasy – Lockport

113 E 9th St

Lockport, IL 60441

815-834-1658 Amazing Fantasy – Frankfort

20505 South La Grange Road

Frankfort, IL 60423

815-469-5092 Beyond Tomorrow Comics

327 N Northwest Hwy

Palatine, IL 60067

847-705-6633 Mellow Blue Planet

2212 5th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201

309-788-1653 INDIANA Aw Yeah Comics – Muncie

119 E Charles St

Muncie, IN 47305

765-282-5297 Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St

Indianapolis, IN 46227

317-885-6395 Comics Elite

5575 Elmwood Ave E2

Indianapolis, IN 46203

317-755-2533 Happy Day Comics

3537 Orchard Dr

Hammond, IN 46323

219-937-7410 Madison Buy Sell Trade

303 West Main St.

Madison, IN 47250

812-274-4606 Summit Comics + Games – Fort Wayne

4240 W Jefferson Blvd Suite M-8

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

260-436-2719 The Rcade Comics and Collectibles

1245 E State Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

260-484-4033 IOWA Daydreams Comics

229 E Washington St

Iowa City, IA 52240

319-354-6632 KANSAS Gatekeeper Hobbies

1917 SW Gage Blvd

Topeka, KS 66604

783-232-3429 KENTUCKY Arcadian Comics & Games

627 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

859-291-5071 Big Bang Toys Comics Games

4786 Frederica Street

Owensboro, KY 42301

270-688-5800 Comic Book World – Florence

7130 Turfway Rd

Florence, KY 41042

859-371-9562 Comic Book World – Louisville

6905 Shepherdsville Rd

Louisville, KY 40219

502-964-5500 Etown comics

1704 N Dixie Hwy Suite a003

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

270-219-2215 Heroes Realm

139 E New Circle Rd, Suite 150

Lexington, KY 40505

859-268-0097 The Destination

5031 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40207

502-883-2110 LOUISIANA Excalibur Comics Cards & Games

937 E 70th St

Shreveport, LA 71106

318-868-4389 MAINE The Comic Corner

202 Penobscot Ave

Millinocket, ME 04462

972-523-6613 MARYLAND Beyond Comics – Frederick

5632 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

301-668-8202 Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg

18749 N Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

301-216-0007 Cards, Comics & Collectibles

51 Main St

Reisterstown, MD 21136

410-526-7410 Portals Games & Comics – Easton

415-A E Dover St

Easton, MD 21601

410-800-8787 Portals Games & Comics – Salisbury

8249-B Dickerson Ln

Salisbury, MD 21804

410-800-8787 Third Eye Comics – Annapolis

209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200

Annapolis, MD 21401

410-897-0322 Third Eye Comics – California

16062 Three Notch Rd

California, MD 20619

301-737-8838 Third Eye Comics – College Park

4744 Cherry Hill Rd

College Park, MD 20740

301-699-0498 Third Eye Comics – Waldorf

12522 Mattawoman Dr

Waldorf, MD 20601

240-412-0633 Twilite Zone Comics

18 N Crain Hwy

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

410-766-0480 MASSACHUSETTS Comically Speaking

575 Main St

Reading, MA 01867

781-944-9636 His and Hers Comics

40 Bank Row St

Greenfield, MA 01301

413-325-8133 Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles

300 Pleasant St Unit B

Northampton, MA 01060

413-489-3726 Magic Dragon Comics

91 Warren St

Arlington, MA 02474

781-643-3530 New England Comics

316 Harvard St

Brookline, MA 02446

617-566-0115 New England Comics

14 Eliot St A

Cambridge, MA 02138

617-354-5352 New England Comics

1511 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

617-770-1848 New England Comics

732 Washington St

Norwood, MA 02062

781-769-4552 New England Comics

95 Pleasant St

Malden, MA 02148

781-322-2404 New England Comics

716A Crescent St

Brockton, MA 02302

508-559-5068 New England Comics

2184 Acushnet Ave

New Bedford, MA 02745

508-995-2693 Rubber Chicken Comics

15 N Main St #A4

Bellingham, MA 02019

508-966-2210 The Laughing Shield Comic Shop

1 Bank Street

North Attleboro, MA 02760

508-695-0389 MICHIGAN Comic City

2125 S Telegraph Rd suite d

Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302

734-981-3561 Comic City

42727 Ford Rd

Canton, MI 48187

248-334-4139 Comic City – Chesterfield

50760 Gratiot Ave

Chesterfield, MI 48051

586-333-5954 Comic City – West Bloomfield Township

7366 Haggerty Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

248-592-3049 Rocket Comics

4235 Portage St

Kalamazoo, Mi 49001

269-775-1101 State of Comics

575 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

734-392-7905 Summit Comics + Games – Lansing

216 Washington Square

Lansing, MI 48933

517-485-2369 The Comic Signal

4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-259-8017 Vault of Midnight – Ann Arbor

219 S Main St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

734-998-1413 Vault of Midnight – Detroit

2857 E Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

313-481-2165 Vault of Midnight – Grand Rapids

95A Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-776-9013 MINNESOTA Source Comics & Games

2057 Snelling Ave N

Roseville, MN 55113

651-645-0386 MISSOURI Apotheosis Comics

3206 S Grand Ave

St. Louis, MO 63118

314-809-5083 NewCastle Comics & Games

2294 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

314-392-9322 The Fantasy Shop – Maplewood

7329 Manchester Rd

St. Louis, MO 63143 The Fantasy Shop – South County

10560 Baptist Church Rd

St. Louis, MO 63128 NEBRASKA Dragons Lair Comics & Games #1

2311 N 90th St

Omaha, NE 68134

402-399-9141 Dragons Lair Comics & Games #2

14616 W Center Rd

Omaha, NE 68144

402-895-5653 Legend Comics

3152 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68105

402-391-2377 NEVADA Maximum Comics – Northwest

7290 W Azure Dr Suite 130

Las Vegas, NV 89130

725-205-8939 Maximum Comics – Southwest

5130 S Fort Apache Rd #285

Las Vegas, NV 89148

702-367-0755 Torpedo Comics

7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #105

Las Vegas, NV 89113

702-444-4432 NEW HAMPSHIRE Comic Boom

22 West St

Keene, NH 03431

603-352-4261 Double Midnight

67 S Main St

Concord, NH 03301

603-715-2683 Double Midnight – Manchester

245 Maple St Unit 11

Manchester, NH 03103

603-669-9636 Jetpack Comics & Games

37 N Main St

Rochester, NH 03867

603-674-3868 NEW JERSEY Comic Relief

4120 Quakerbridge Rd

Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

609-452-7548 Funnybooks

98 N Beverwyck Rd

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

973-263-1733 Main Street Comics & Toys

74 N Main St

Milltown, NJ 08850

732-828-7886 Panther Comics

5200 Route 42

Turnersville, NJ 08012

856-366-4052 The Jokers Child

12-23 River Rd

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

201-794-6830 NEW YORK 1st Print Comics

1548 Buffalo Rd

Rochester, NY 14624

585-978-9791 Alterniverse

870 Violet Ave Haviland Shopping Plaza Unit 7 and 8

Hyde Park, NY 12538

845-233-4234 Anyone Comics

1216 Union St

Brooklyn, NY 11225

347-350-8422 Beldame Books

71 Lawrence St Suite 118E

Glens Falls, NY 12801

518-682-9065 Comix Warehouse

52 S Main St

Pearl River, NY 10965

845-216-9100 Comix Zone

628 S Main St

North Syracuse, NY 13212

315-452-1037 Cosmic Capes Comics

9 Hampstead Pl, Suite 101

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

518-886-9903 Everyone Comics and Books

41-26 27 St

Long Island City, NY 11101

845-584-3548 Forbidden Planet NYC

832 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

212-473-1576 Haven for Heroes

34 Front St

Port Jervis, NY 12771

845-856-1866 Midtown Comics – Downtown

64 Fulton St

New York, NY 10038

212-302-8192 Midtown Comics – Grand Central

459 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10017

212-302-8192 Midtown Comics – Times Square

200 W 40th St

New York, NY 10018

212-302-8192 POP ROC

45 Euclid St

Rochester, NY 14604

585-310-2423 Ravenswood Comics

8451 Seneca Turnpike

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-735-3699 The Comic Book Depot

2847 Jerusalem Ave

Wantagh, NY 11793

516-221-9337 The Comic Box

840B N Broadway

Massapequa, NY 11758

516-795-2528 The Spiders Web

887 Yonkers Ave

Yonkers, NY 10704

914-709-8787 NORTH CAROLINA Asheville Comics – Arden

2270 Hendersonville Rd Ste 4

Arden, NC 28704

828-348-9880 Asheville Comics – Asheville

211 Merrimon Ave Ste 101

Asheville, NC 28801

828-348-9163 DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games

2801 Ward Blvd Suite 1 – B

Wilson, NC 27893

252-281-5586 Memory Lane Comics

201 Princess St

Wilmington, NC 28401

910-392-6647 Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne

21500 Catawba Ave

Cornelius, NC 28031

704-892-4263 Rebel Base Comics & Toys

701 S Sharon Amity Rd Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28211

704-442-9660 Ssalefish Comics – Winston-Salem

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy STE 20

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

336-760-9851 Ultimate Comics – Cary

1301 Buck Jones Rd

Raleigh, NC 27606

919-377-8778 Ultimate Comics – Crabtree

4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030

Raleigh, NC 27612

984-200-7484 Ultimate Comics – Durham

3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd

Durham, NC 27707

919-806-8282 Ultimate Comics – Raleigh

6320 Capital Blvd #109

Raleigh, NC 2761

984-200-01866 NORTH DAKOTA Comic Realms

106 N Mandan St

Bismarck, ND 58501

701-751-4540 OHIO Comics Are Go

5214 Detroit Rd

Sheffield, OH 44035

440-695-8401 Flying Monkey Comics and Games

1778 Columbus Pike

Delaware, OH 43015

740-990-1066 Legends and Lore

1437 Ohio 43 Unit B

Mogadore, OH 44260

330-881-5055 New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley

67800 Mall Ring Rd #875

St Clairsville, OH 43950

740-695-1020 The Pop Shop

3104 Milan Rd Unit 1

Sandusky, OH 44879

419-621-1127 Universal Comics

6990 Whipple Ave NW

North Canton, OH 44720

330-453-5985 Wonder Comics and More

100 N Miami St

Trenton, OH 45067

513-468-4001 OKLAHOMA Impulse Creations

8228 E 61st St #121

Tulsa, OK 74133

918-884-7130 Speeding Bullet Comics

614 N Porter Ave

Norman, OK 73069

405-360-6866 Wizards Asylum

7165 S Mingo Rd

Tulsa, OK 74133

918-250-2077 OREGON Cosmic Monkey Comics

5335 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland, OR 97213

503-517-9050 Excalibur Comics

2444 SE Hawthorne

Portland, OR 97214

503-231-7351 Heroes Haven

635 SE Jackson St

Roseburg, OR 97470

813-269-8859 PENNSYLVANIA Comics on the Green

307 N. Washington Ave.

Scranton, PA 18503

570-342-5960 Four Corners Comics

42 Baltimore St

Gettysburg, PA 17325

717-334-2336 JAF Comics

224 Nazareth Pike

Bethlehem, PA 18020

484-292-1914 Nerdtopia

1081 Carlisle St

Hanover, PA 17331

717-476-9130 New Dimension Comics – Butler

108 S Main St

Butler, PA 16001

724-282-5283 New Dimension Comics – Cranberry TWP

20550 U.S. 19 Piazza Plaza

Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

724-776-0433 New Dimension Comics – Ellwood City

516 Lawrence Ave

Ellwood City, PA 16117

724-758-2324 New Dimension Comics – Pittsburgh Mills

590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd Suite #220

Tarentum, PA 15084

724-758-1560 New Dimension Comics – Waterfront

630 E Waterfront Dr

Homestead, PA 15120

412-655-8661 New Wave Collectibles

4020 W Skippack Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473 SOUTH CAROLINA Borderlands Comics + Games

1434 Laurens Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

864-235-3488 Planet Comics – Anderson

2704 N Main St

Anderson, SC 29621

864-261-3578 Planet Comics – Greenville

1633 Woodruff Rd

Greenville, SC 29615

864-509-6850 Richards Comics & Collectables

1214A Laurens Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

864-271-1104 TENNESSEE Infinity Flux

3643 Hixson Pike STE A

Chattanooga, TN 37415

423-591-5689 Nirvana Comics

6709 Kingston Pike B

Knoxville, TN 37919

865-200-5067 TEXAS Cards and Comics Connection

1717 N Frazier St Suite H

Conroe, TX 77301

936-756-4839 Collected – Fort Worth

2823 Alta Mere Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76116

817-945-1722 Collected – Keller

7420 N Beach St #236

Fort Worth, TX 76137

817-576-3656 Ground Zero Comics – TX

2744 E 5th St

Tyler, TX 75701

440-572-9599 Keiths Comics – Firewheel Mall

345 Coneflower Dr

Garland, TX 75040

972-530-8484 Keiths Comics – Mockingbird

5400 E Mockingbird Ln

Dallas, TX 75206

214-827-3060 Keiths Comics – North Dallas

17610 Midway Rd

Dallas, TX 75287

972-735-8333 Monsters Lair Comics

2416 19th St

Lubbock, TX 79401

806-701-5800 More Fun Comics and Games

103 W Hickory St

Denton, TX 76201

940-387-5893 Multiverse Comics

931 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

817-616-3052 Pastime Comics

6120 Watauga Rd Suite B

Watauga, TX 76148

817-849-2295 R&R Comics

5020 E Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite G

Houston, TX 77015

281-864-7821 Star Comics

3504 34th St

Lubbock, TX 79410

806-744-0727 The Adventure Begins

525 Woodland Square Blvd #130

Conroe, TX 77384

936-273-3223 Titan Comics

3128 Forest Ln #250

Dallas, TX 75234

214-350-4420 Zeus Comics

1334 Inwood Rd

Dallas, TX 75247

214-219-8697 UTAH Dr. Volts

2043 E 3300 S

Millcreek, UT 84109

801-485-6114 Nerd Store

3601 S 2700 W Suite G106

West Valley City, UT 84119

801-964-4776 VIRGINA Local Heroes

1905 Colonial Ave

Norfolk, VA 23517

757-383-6810 Paper Tiger

7522 Forest Hill Ave

Richmond, VA 23225

804-658-0527 Stories Comics

9040 W Broad St

Henrico, VA 23294

804-874-1829 Third Eye Comics – Mechanicsville

6102 Brashier Blvd H

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

804-789-1875 Third Eye Comics – Short Pump

11575 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23233

804-723-4976 WASHINGTON A World of Collections

22611 76th Ave West #101

Edmonds, WA 98026

425-778-2678 Arcane Comics

15202 Aurora Ave N Suite A

Shoreline, WA 98133

206-781-4875 Comics Place

105 E Holly St

Bellingham, WA 98225

360-733-2224 I Like Comics

1715 Broadway St

Vancouver, WA 98663

360-852-8890 Krampus Kave

900 Front St Suite O

Leavenworth, WA 9882

509-888-24226 WEST VIRGINA Comic Paradise Plus

401 Walnut Ave

Fairmont, WV 26554

304-366-2228 The Board Room

35 RHL Blvd

South Charleston, WV 25309

681-265-1067 WISCONSIN Comic Alley – Lake Geneva

736 W Main St

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

262-248-6599 Canada 8th Dimension

2418 Main St

Vancouver, BC V5T 3E2

604-731-7644 Big Petes Collectibles

121 1st St E

North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2

604-983-2325 Gotham Central Comics

1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit #1

Mississauga, ON L4W 1B3

905-212-9992 Heroes Comics

186 Dundas St

London, ON N6A 1G7

519-439-4955 Kingston Nexus

270 Bagot St

Kingston, ON K7L 3G5

613-546-2565 Omnibus Bookstore

625 Ste-Catherine W Suite 1410

Montreal, Québec H3B 1B7

514-844-0748 Pharcyde Comics

433 Rue Chabanel O #1121 – North Tower

Montréal, Quebec H2N 2J9

514-839-5966 Redd Skull Comics

720A Edmonton Trail

Calgary, AB T2E 3J4

403-230-2716 The Beguiling

319 College St

Toronto, ON M5T 1S2

416-533-9168 The Dragon – Downtown Guelph

55 Wyndham St N T-19B

Guelph, ON N1H 7T8

519-763-5544 The Dragon – Milton

363 Main St E

Milton, ON L9T 1P7

289-851-5504 Variant Edition

10132 151 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4 Words & Pictures

#6 – 2610 Centre Street NE

Calgary, AB T2E 2V4 Australia Alternate Worlds Comics and Collectibles

Unit 11, 13 Malvern St

Bayswater, Melbourne, Victoria 3153

61 3 9738 2662 Impact Comics

16 Garema Pl

Canberra, ACT 2601

61 2 6248 7335 Germany Comic Planet – Duisburg

Sonnenwall 58

Duisburg, Nordrhein-Westfalen 47051

49 203 35676249 Comic Planet – Munster

Warendorferstr. 44

Munster, Nordrhein-Westfalen 48145

49 251 9225986 Comic Planet – Osnabrück

Hakenstraße 20

Osnabrück, Niedersachsen 49076

49 541 2023163 Comic Room Hamburg

Güntherstr. 94 22087

Hamburg

49 40 25496088 Greece Limited Edition Comics

Keiriadon 94 Kato Petralona

Athens, 118 53

30 21 0345 2153 Singapore PinkPonk Comics LLP

1 Brooke Road B1-20 Katong Plaza

Singapore 429979

65 9424 7829 United Kingdom Comic Book Guys

130 Great Victoria St

Belfast, Northern Ireland BT2 7BG

44 28 9008 0169 Forbidden Planet International

122-126 Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow G2 3DH

44 141 331 1215 Forbidden Planet International – Belfast

52-54 Ann Street

Belfast, Belfast BT1 4EG

44 28 9043 8744 Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff

5 Duke Street

Cardiff, Cardiff CF10 1AY

44 29 2022 8885 Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh

40-41 Southbridge St

Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

44 131 558 8226 Forbidden Planet International – Leeds

8 The Headrow

Leeds, Leeds LS1 6PT

44 113 242 6325 Forbidden Planet International – Leicester

23 Silver Street

Leicester, Leicester LE1 5EU

44 116 251 5266 Forbidden Planet International – Middlesbrough

41 Dundas St

Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough TS1 1HR

44 1642 248889 Forbidden Planet International – Nottingham

19-23 Friar Lane

Nottingham, Nottingham NG1 6DA

44 115 948 4122 Forbidden Planet International – Sheffield

12 Matilda Street

Sheffield, Sheffield S1 4QD

44 114 276 9475 Forbidden Planet International – Wolverhampton

Wulfrun Shopping Centre Unit 54-55, 4-5 Wulfrun Way

Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton WV1 3HG

44 1902 717440 Forbidden Planet UK

24 Hanover Buildings

Southampton SO14 1JU

44 23 8022 4761 Forbidden Planet UK

31 Cross Cheaping

Coventry CV1 1HF

44 24 7622 9672 Forbidden Planet UK

43 Church St

Croydon CR0 1RH

44 20 8688 7190 Forbidden Planet UK

92 Bold St

Liverpool L1 4HY

44 151 707 1491 Forbidden Planet UK

179 Shaftesbury Ave

West End, London WC2H 8JR

44 20 7420 3666 Forbidden Planet UK

49 Grainger St

Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE

44 191 261 9173 Forbidden Planet UK

74 Bull St

Birmingham B4 6AD

44 121 236 3026 Forbidden Planet UK

28-30 Burleigh St

Cambridge CB1 1DG

44 1223 301666 Forbidden Planet UK

4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle West

Clifton, Bristol BS8 1EJ

44 117 929 7767 The Darl Knight

35 Bondgate

Darlington, County Durham DL3 7JJ

44 7513 622904 Worlds Apart Birmingham

14-16 Smallbrook

Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EN

44 121 643 0143

