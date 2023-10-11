Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Alberto Pinticelli, David Baron, Inebrio Horsefeathers, Jim Campbell, Mae Catt, The Destroyer, tony millionaire
The Destroyer & Inebrio Horsefeathers From Bad Idea- Where To Get Them
Two new comics from Bad Idea: The Destroyer by Mae Catt & Alberto Pinticelli, Inebrio Horsefeathers from Tony Millionaire
As well as the two comic books that Bad Idea Comics is bringing exclusively to New York Comic Con, and making elderly comic book collectors literally run around the showfloor to get copies off (heart attack alarm bells ringing anyone?) They also have two new comic books that they are dropping on comic book stores, and so will be available to order now. The Destroyer by Mae Catt, Alberto Pinticelli and David Baron, and Inebrio Horsefeathers from Tony Millionaire and Jim Campbell
*** THE DESTROYER ***
Written by MAE CATT
Art by ALBERTO PONTICELLI
Color Art by DAVID BARON
Cover by LEWIS LAROSA & RICO RENZI
PLUS: An All-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE
$9.99 | 72 PGS. | NO ADS
ON SALE December 20, 2023
Erik Strominger has been in an accident. As a high energy physicist at the most classified installation in the world, there can be no accidents. Now Erik has a secret. Something is growing inside of him. The radiance of a thousand suns let loose a new force. He can feel it. He can even hear it. It says, "it wants to live". And that its growing stronger. Strong enough to defy the laws of physics, to tear open reality, bleed out time. It tells him that he will soon be free. Radiant and free. That he will soon be beyond life and beyond death. But Erik knows his secret threatens the lives of those he holds dear and the powers he works for. Play dice with the gods and everyone loses. Can he contain it? Or will he allow it to emerge? An explosive and heartbreaking story of rebirth in the midst of death, THE DESTROYER is a tour de force from superstar film and TV writer Mae Catt (Netflix's Transformers) and Eisner Award winning artist Alberto Ponticelli (Unknown Soldier, Orc Island).
*** INEBRIO HORSEFEATHERS IN SCAMPER JUICE ***
Story & Art by TONY MILLIONAIRE
Color Art by JIM CAMPBELL
Cover by TONY MILLIONAIRE & JIM CAMPBELL
PLUS: /PLAYTIME/ by MIKE CAREY & JONATHAN WAYSHAK
$3.99 | 32 PGS. | NO ADS
ON SALE November 22, 2023
Yo ho! Enter all those that would hear the tale of the sloppy platypus sailor, Inebrio Horsefeathers. Revel in his escapades of derring do! Marvel at his intoxicated adventures! Gasp as you learn of his fate! In his "drunken take on Horatio Hornblower", Tony Millionaire serves up an absurdist adventure that could only spring from the mind that birthed MAAKIES, THE DRINKY CROW SHOW, and SOCK MONKEY. Available here in its full and final form, INEBRIO HORSEFEATHERS IN SCAMPER JUICE, will complete any collection of BAD IDEA comics or comics involving indignant clams.
Alongside these comics, Bad Idea will also send all stores, including a hundred new locations, bundles of the "Bad IDea Obvious Promotion Device" to show off the future of Bad Idea stuff. Whatever it is. Here's the full list of stores as it now stands.
ARIZONA
Ash Avenue Comics & Books
806 S Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
480-858-9447
Atomic Comics
2270 E Williams Field Rd Suite 108
Gilbert, AZ 85295
480-909-6166
Gotham City Comics & Collectibles
151 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-649-3065
Gregs Comics
2722 S Alma School Rd Suite #8
Mesa, AZ 85210
480-752-1881
Peregrine Book Company
219 N Cortez St
Prescott, AZ 86301
928-445-9000
Samurai Comics – Chandler
1994 N Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
480-855-2919
Samurai Comics – Glendale
6808 N Dysart Rd #148
Glendale, AZ 85307
623-872-8886
Samurai Comics – Mesa
2639 E. Broadway Rd Suite C-110
Mesa, AZ 85204
480-962-1123
Samurai Comics – Phoenix
1602 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
602-265-8886
ARKANSAS
Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd Unit C
Little Rock, AR 72205
501-293-0841
CALIFORNIA
Alakazam Comics
17777 Main St Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
949-854-3744
Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave Suite 2
Newhall, CA 91321
661-259-4745
Cape + Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94612
510-907-0678
Collectors Paradise – Noho
5118 Lankershim Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
818-980-2665
Collectors Paradise – Pasadena
319 S Arroyo Pkwy Unit #4
Pasadena, CA 91105
626-577-6694
Collectors Paradise – Winnetka
7131 Winnetka Ave
Winnetka, CA 91306
818-999-9455
Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd
Union City, CA 94587
510-952-9681
Comic Book Clubhouse
35 W Alexander Ave
Merced, CA 95348
209-349-8012
Comic Quest
23811 Bridger Rd Ste 100
Lake Forest, CA 92630
949-951-9668
Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd
Concord, CA 94518
925-825-5410
Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
323-658-6047
Horizon Comics and Collectibles
42156 10th St W Suite K
Lancaster, CA 93534
661-206-7168
Invincible Comics
3430 Tully Rd #24
Modesto, CA 95350
209-409-8027
Illusive Comics
5245 Stevens Creek Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95051
408-985-7481
Linebreakers
15491 Seventh St
Victorville, CA 92395
760-951-8406
Metro Entertainment
6 W Anapamu St
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
805-963-2168
Njoy Games & Comics
8820 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
818-709-0599
Nuclear Comics
24741 Alicia Pkwy #J
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
949-581-1566
Red Sky Comics
3040 Park Ave, Suite A
Merced, CA 95348
209-726-0667
Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
805-484-4708
The Comic Bug
1807 1/2 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
310-372-6704
The Comic Shop – US
14837 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94579
510-562-0205
Treasure Island Comics
37244 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
510-744-9287
Worlds Best Comics and Toys
2608 Watt Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
916-973-8973
Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St
Benicia, CA 94510
707-297-6126
COLORADO
Beedas Thingamajigits
153 N College Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-443-1493
Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles
10136 Parkglenn Way #109
Parker, CO 80134
303-484-9103
I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy STE 114
Thornton, CO 80229
303-460-7236
NewCastle Comics – Longmont
508 5th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
720-731-2658
Time Warp Comics
3105 28th St
Boulder, CO 80301
303-443-4500
CONNECTICUT
2nd Alarm Comics
205 Foxon Rd
North Branford, CT 06471
203-464-0354
Boom Tube Comics LLC
1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Plantsville, CT 06479
203-537-2755
Wonderland Comics
160 Main St
Putnam, CT 06260
860-963-1027
FLORIDA
A Comic Shop
114 S Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
407-332-9636
Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd
Sanford, FL 32771
407-321-5111
Docking Bay 94
7710 NW 56th Way Suite 100
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
954-427-1694
Mega Gaming and Comics
3601 SW 2nd Ave Unit B
Gainesville, FL 32607
352-505-3933
Pensacola Pop Comics
909 N 12th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32501
850-465-3288
Reflection Comics
318 Tamiami Trl Ste 226
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-763-3554
GEORGIA
Dr Nos Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd #104
Marietta, GA 30066
678-903-3705
Galactic Comics and Games
21 E Vine St
Statesboro, GA 30458
912-489-3123
Neighborhood Comics
1205 Bull St
Savannah, GA 31401
912-349-3095
Top Dog Comics
2701 Washington Rd Ste 11
Augusta, GA 30909
706-650-5737
HAWAII
Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N Market St
Wailuku, HI 96793
808-281-0440
IDAHO
Captain Comics, Inc
710 S Vista Ave
Boise, ID 83705
208-336-2333
The Collectors Outpost
2951 E Overland Rd #170
Meridian, ID 83642
208-668-7003
ILLINOIS
3 Keys Comics
595 W Exchange St
Crete, IL 60417
708-279-7643
Amazing Fantasy – Tinley Park
16649 Oak Park Ave A
Tinley Park, IL 60477
708-633-0837
Amazing Fantasy – Lockport
113 E 9th St
Lockport, IL 60441
815-834-1658
Amazing Fantasy – Frankfort
20505 South La Grange Road
Frankfort, IL 60423
815-469-5092
Beyond Tomorrow Comics
327 N Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL 60067
847-705-6633
Mellow Blue Planet
2212 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
309-788-1653
INDIANA
Aw Yeah Comics – Muncie
119 E Charles St
Muncie, IN 47305
765-282-5297
Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
317-885-6395
Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave E2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
317-755-2533
Happy Day Comics
3537 Orchard Dr
Hammond, IN 46323
219-937-7410
Madison Buy Sell Trade
303 West Main St.
Madison, IN 47250
812-274-4606
Summit Comics + Games – Fort Wayne
4240 W Jefferson Blvd Suite M-8
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
260-436-2719
The Rcade Comics and Collectibles
1245 E State Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
260-484-4033
IOWA
Daydreams Comics
229 E Washington St
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-354-6632
KANSAS
Gatekeeper Hobbies
1917 SW Gage Blvd
Topeka, KS 66604
783-232-3429
KENTUCKY
Arcadian Comics & Games
627 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
859-291-5071
Big Bang Toys Comics Games
4786 Frederica Street
Owensboro, KY 42301
270-688-5800
Comic Book World – Florence
7130 Turfway Rd
Florence, KY 41042
859-371-9562
Comic Book World – Louisville
6905 Shepherdsville Rd
Louisville, KY 40219
502-964-5500
Etown comics
1704 N Dixie Hwy Suite a003
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
270-219-2215
Heroes Realm
139 E New Circle Rd, Suite 150
Lexington, KY 40505
859-268-0097
The Destination
5031 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
502-883-2110
LOUISIANA
Excalibur Comics Cards & Games
937 E 70th St
Shreveport, LA 71106
318-868-4389
MAINE
The Comic Corner
202 Penobscot Ave
Millinocket, ME 04462
972-523-6613
MARYLAND
Beyond Comics – Frederick
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
301-668-8202
Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg
18749 N Frederick Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
301-216-0007
Cards, Comics & Collectibles
51 Main St
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-526-7410
Portals Games & Comics – Easton
415-A E Dover St
Easton, MD 21601
410-800-8787
Portals Games & Comics – Salisbury
8249-B Dickerson Ln
Salisbury, MD 21804
410-800-8787
Third Eye Comics – Annapolis
209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-0322
Third Eye Comics – California
16062 Three Notch Rd
California, MD 20619
301-737-8838
Third Eye Comics – College Park
4744 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
301-699-0498
Third Eye Comics – Waldorf
12522 Mattawoman Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
240-412-0633
Twilite Zone Comics
18 N Crain Hwy
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-0480
MASSACHUSETTS
Comically Speaking
575 Main St
Reading, MA 01867
781-944-9636
His and Hers Comics
40 Bank Row St
Greenfield, MA 01301
413-325-8133
Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles
300 Pleasant St Unit B
Northampton, MA 01060
413-489-3726
Magic Dragon Comics
91 Warren St
Arlington, MA 02474
781-643-3530
New England Comics
316 Harvard St
Brookline, MA 02446
617-566-0115
New England Comics
14 Eliot St A
Cambridge, MA 02138
617-354-5352
New England Comics
1511 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
617-770-1848
New England Comics
732 Washington St
Norwood, MA 02062
781-769-4552
New England Comics
95 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
781-322-2404
New England Comics
716A Crescent St
Brockton, MA 02302
508-559-5068
New England Comics
2184 Acushnet Ave
New Bedford, MA 02745
508-995-2693
Rubber Chicken Comics
15 N Main St #A4
Bellingham, MA 02019
508-966-2210
The Laughing Shield Comic Shop
1 Bank Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
508-695-0389
MICHIGAN
Comic City
2125 S Telegraph Rd suite d
Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302
734-981-3561
Comic City
42727 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
248-334-4139
Comic City – Chesterfield
50760 Gratiot Ave
Chesterfield, MI 48051
586-333-5954
Comic City – West Bloomfield Township
7366 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
248-592-3049
Rocket Comics
4235 Portage St
Kalamazoo, Mi 49001
269-775-1101
State of Comics
575 Forest Ave
Plymouth, MI 48170
734-392-7905
Summit Comics + Games – Lansing
216 Washington Square
Lansing, MI 48933
517-485-2369
The Comic Signal
4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-259-8017
Vault of Midnight – Ann Arbor
219 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
734-998-1413
Vault of Midnight – Detroit
2857 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202
313-481-2165
Vault of Midnight – Grand Rapids
95A Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-776-9013
MINNESOTA
Source Comics & Games
2057 Snelling Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
651-645-0386
MISSOURI
Apotheosis Comics
3206 S Grand Ave
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-809-5083
NewCastle Comics & Games
2294 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
314-392-9322
The Fantasy Shop – Maplewood
7329 Manchester Rd
St. Louis, MO 63143
The Fantasy Shop – South County
10560 Baptist Church Rd
St. Louis, MO 63128
NEBRASKA
Dragons Lair Comics & Games #1
2311 N 90th St
Omaha, NE 68134
402-399-9141
Dragons Lair Comics & Games #2
14616 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68144
402-895-5653
Legend Comics
3152 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68105
402-391-2377
NEVADA
Maximum Comics – Northwest
7290 W Azure Dr Suite 130
Las Vegas, NV 89130
725-205-8939
Maximum Comics – Southwest
5130 S Fort Apache Rd #285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
702-367-0755
Torpedo Comics
7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #105
Las Vegas, NV 89113
702-444-4432
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Comic Boom
22 West St
Keene, NH 03431
603-352-4261
Double Midnight
67 S Main St
Concord, NH 03301
603-715-2683
Double Midnight – Manchester
245 Maple St Unit 11
Manchester, NH 03103
603-669-9636
Jetpack Comics & Games
37 N Main St
Rochester, NH 03867
603-674-3868
NEW JERSEY
Comic Relief
4120 Quakerbridge Rd
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648
609-452-7548
Funnybooks
98 N Beverwyck Rd
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
973-263-1733
Main Street Comics & Toys
74 N Main St
Milltown, NJ 08850
732-828-7886
Panther Comics
5200 Route 42
Turnersville, NJ 08012
856-366-4052
The Jokers Child
12-23 River Rd
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
201-794-6830
NEW YORK
1st Print Comics
1548 Buffalo Rd
Rochester, NY 14624
585-978-9791
Alterniverse
870 Violet Ave Haviland Shopping Plaza Unit 7 and 8
Hyde Park, NY 12538
845-233-4234
Anyone Comics
1216 Union St
Brooklyn, NY 11225
347-350-8422
Beldame Books
71 Lawrence St Suite 118E
Glens Falls, NY 12801
518-682-9065
Comix Warehouse
52 S Main St
Pearl River, NY 10965
845-216-9100
Comix Zone
628 S Main St
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-452-1037
Cosmic Capes Comics
9 Hampstead Pl, Suite 101
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
518-886-9903
Everyone Comics and Books
41-26 27 St
Long Island City, NY 11101
845-584-3548
Forbidden Planet NYC
832 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
212-473-1576
Haven for Heroes
34 Front St
Port Jervis, NY 12771
845-856-1866
Midtown Comics – Downtown
64 Fulton St
New York, NY 10038
212-302-8192
Midtown Comics – Grand Central
459 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10017
212-302-8192
Midtown Comics – Times Square
200 W 40th St
New York, NY 10018
212-302-8192
POP ROC
45 Euclid St
Rochester, NY 14604
585-310-2423
Ravenswood Comics
8451 Seneca Turnpike
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-735-3699
The Comic Book Depot
2847 Jerusalem Ave
Wantagh, NY 11793
516-221-9337
The Comic Box
840B N Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
516-795-2528
The Spiders Web
887 Yonkers Ave
Yonkers, NY 10704
914-709-8787
NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville Comics – Arden
2270 Hendersonville Rd Ste 4
Arden, NC 28704
828-348-9880
Asheville Comics – Asheville
211 Merrimon Ave Ste 101
Asheville, NC 28801
828-348-9163
DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games
2801 Ward Blvd Suite 1 – B
Wilson, NC 27893
252-281-5586
Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St
Wilmington, NC 28401
910-392-6647
Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave
Cornelius, NC 28031
704-892-4263
Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
704-442-9660
Ssalefish Comics – Winston-Salem
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy STE 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
336-760-9851
Ultimate Comics – Cary
1301 Buck Jones Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606
919-377-8778
Ultimate Comics – Crabtree
4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030
Raleigh, NC 27612
984-200-7484
Ultimate Comics – Durham
3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd
Durham, NC 27707
919-806-8282
Ultimate Comics – Raleigh
6320 Capital Blvd #109
Raleigh, NC 2761
984-200-01866
NORTH DAKOTA
Comic Realms
106 N Mandan St
Bismarck, ND 58501
701-751-4540
OHIO
Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd
Sheffield, OH 44035
440-695-8401
Flying Monkey Comics and Games
1778 Columbus Pike
Delaware, OH 43015
740-990-1066
Legends and Lore
1437 Ohio 43 Unit B
Mogadore, OH 44260
330-881-5055
New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley
67800 Mall Ring Rd #875
St Clairsville, OH 43950
740-695-1020
The Pop Shop
3104 Milan Rd Unit 1
Sandusky, OH 44879
419-621-1127
Universal Comics
6990 Whipple Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-453-5985
Wonder Comics and More
100 N Miami St
Trenton, OH 45067
513-468-4001
OKLAHOMA
Impulse Creations
8228 E 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
918-884-7130
Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK 73069
405-360-6866
Wizards Asylum
7165 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133
918-250-2077
OREGON
Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
503-517-9050
Excalibur Comics
2444 SE Hawthorne
Portland, OR 97214
503-231-7351
Heroes Haven
635 SE Jackson St
Roseburg, OR 97470
813-269-8859
PENNSYLVANIA
Comics on the Green
307 N. Washington Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503
570-342-5960
Four Corners Comics
42 Baltimore St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
717-334-2336
JAF Comics
224 Nazareth Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18020
484-292-1914
Nerdtopia
1081 Carlisle St
Hanover, PA 17331
717-476-9130
New Dimension Comics – Butler
108 S Main St
Butler, PA 16001
724-282-5283
New Dimension Comics – Cranberry TWP
20550 U.S. 19 Piazza Plaza
Cranberry Twp, PA 16066
724-776-0433
New Dimension Comics – Ellwood City
516 Lawrence Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
724-758-2324
New Dimension Comics – Pittsburgh Mills
590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd Suite #220
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-758-1560
New Dimension Comics – Waterfront
630 E Waterfront Dr
Homestead, PA 15120
412-655-8661
New Wave Collectibles
4020 W Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
SOUTH CAROLINA
Borderlands Comics + Games
1434 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
864-235-3488
Planet Comics – Anderson
2704 N Main St
Anderson, SC 29621
864-261-3578
Planet Comics – Greenville
1633 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
864-509-6850
Richards Comics & Collectables
1214A Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
864-271-1104
TENNESSEE
Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike STE A
Chattanooga, TN 37415
423-591-5689
Nirvana Comics
6709 Kingston Pike B
Knoxville, TN 37919
865-200-5067
TEXAS
Cards and Comics Connection
1717 N Frazier St Suite H
Conroe, TX 77301
936-756-4839
Collected – Fort Worth
2823 Alta Mere Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
817-945-1722
Collected – Keller
7420 N Beach St #236
Fort Worth, TX 76137
817-576-3656
Ground Zero Comics – TX
2744 E 5th St
Tyler, TX 75701
440-572-9599
Keiths Comics – Firewheel Mall
345 Coneflower Dr
Garland, TX 75040
972-530-8484
Keiths Comics – Mockingbird
5400 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
214-827-3060
Keiths Comics – North Dallas
17610 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
972-735-8333
Monsters Lair Comics
2416 19th St
Lubbock, TX 79401
806-701-5800
More Fun Comics and Games
103 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
940-387-5893
Multiverse Comics
931 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
817-616-3052
Pastime Comics
6120 Watauga Rd Suite B
Watauga, TX 76148
817-849-2295
R&R Comics
5020 E Sam Houston Pkwy N Suite G
Houston, TX 77015
281-864-7821
Star Comics
3504 34th St
Lubbock, TX 79410
806-744-0727
The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd #130
Conroe, TX 77384
936-273-3223
Titan Comics
3128 Forest Ln #250
Dallas, TX 75234
214-350-4420
Zeus Comics
1334 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75247
214-219-8697
UTAH
Dr. Volts
2043 E 3300 S
Millcreek, UT 84109
801-485-6114
Nerd Store
3601 S 2700 W Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
801-964-4776
VIRGINA
Local Heroes
1905 Colonial Ave
Norfolk, VA 23517
757-383-6810
Paper Tiger
7522 Forest Hill Ave
Richmond, VA 23225
804-658-0527
Stories Comics
9040 W Broad St
Henrico, VA 23294
804-874-1829
Third Eye Comics – Mechanicsville
6102 Brashier Blvd H
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-789-1875
Third Eye Comics – Short Pump
11575 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23233
804-723-4976
WASHINGTON
A World of Collections
22611 76th Ave West #101
Edmonds, WA 98026
425-778-2678
Arcane Comics
15202 Aurora Ave N Suite A
Shoreline, WA 98133
206-781-4875
Comics Place
105 E Holly St
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-733-2224
I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St
Vancouver, WA 98663
360-852-8890
Krampus Kave
900 Front St Suite O
Leavenworth, WA 9882
509-888-24226
WEST VIRGINA
Comic Paradise Plus
401 Walnut Ave
Fairmont, WV 26554
304-366-2228
The Board Room
35 RHL Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
681-265-1067
WISCONSIN
Comic Alley – Lake Geneva
736 W Main St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
262-248-6599
Canada
8th Dimension
2418 Main St
Vancouver, BC V5T 3E2
604-731-7644
Big Petes Collectibles
121 1st St E
North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2
604-983-2325
Gotham Central Comics
1400 Aimco Blvd, Unit #1
Mississauga, ON L4W 1B3
905-212-9992
Heroes Comics
186 Dundas St
London, ON N6A 1G7
519-439-4955
Kingston Nexus
270 Bagot St
Kingston, ON K7L 3G5
613-546-2565
Omnibus Bookstore
625 Ste-Catherine W Suite 1410
Montreal, Québec H3B 1B7
514-844-0748
Pharcyde Comics
433 Rue Chabanel O #1121 – North Tower
Montréal, Quebec H2N 2J9
514-839-5966
Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, AB T2E 3J4
403-230-2716
The Beguiling
319 College St
Toronto, ON M5T 1S2
416-533-9168
The Dragon – Downtown Guelph
55 Wyndham St N T-19B
Guelph, ON N1H 7T8
519-763-5544
The Dragon – Milton
363 Main St E
Milton, ON L9T 1P7
289-851-5504
Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4
Words & Pictures
#6 – 2610 Centre Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 2V4
Australia
Alternate Worlds Comics and Collectibles
Unit 11, 13 Malvern St
Bayswater, Melbourne, Victoria 3153
61 3 9738 2662
Impact Comics
16 Garema Pl
Canberra, ACT 2601
61 2 6248 7335
Germany
Comic Planet – Duisburg
Sonnenwall 58
Duisburg, Nordrhein-Westfalen 47051
49 203 35676249
Comic Planet – Munster
Warendorferstr. 44
Munster, Nordrhein-Westfalen 48145
49 251 9225986
Comic Planet – Osnabrück
Hakenstraße 20
Osnabrück, Niedersachsen 49076
49 541 2023163
Comic Room Hamburg
Güntherstr. 94 22087
Hamburg
49 40 25496088
Greece
Limited Edition Comics
Keiriadon 94 Kato Petralona
Athens, 118 53
30 21 0345 2153
Singapore
PinkPonk Comics LLP
1 Brooke Road B1-20 Katong Plaza
Singapore 429979
65 9424 7829
United Kingdom
Comic Book Guys
130 Great Victoria St
Belfast, Northern Ireland BT2 7BG
44 28 9008 0169
Forbidden Planet International
122-126 Sauchiehall Street
Glasgow G2 3DH
44 141 331 1215
Forbidden Planet International – Belfast
52-54 Ann Street
Belfast, Belfast BT1 4EG
44 28 9043 8744
Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff
5 Duke Street
Cardiff, Cardiff CF10 1AY
44 29 2022 8885
Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh
40-41 Southbridge St
Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH1 1LL
44 131 558 8226
Forbidden Planet International – Leeds
8 The Headrow
Leeds, Leeds LS1 6PT
44 113 242 6325
Forbidden Planet International – Leicester
23 Silver Street
Leicester, Leicester LE1 5EU
44 116 251 5266
Forbidden Planet International – Middlesbrough
41 Dundas St
Middlesbrough, Middlesbrough TS1 1HR
44 1642 248889
Forbidden Planet International – Nottingham
19-23 Friar Lane
Nottingham, Nottingham NG1 6DA
44 115 948 4122
Forbidden Planet International – Sheffield
12 Matilda Street
Sheffield, Sheffield S1 4QD
44 114 276 9475
Forbidden Planet International – Wolverhampton
Wulfrun Shopping Centre Unit 54-55, 4-5 Wulfrun Way
Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton WV1 3HG
44 1902 717440
Forbidden Planet UK
24 Hanover Buildings
Southampton SO14 1JU
44 23 8022 4761
Forbidden Planet UK
31 Cross Cheaping
Coventry CV1 1HF
44 24 7622 9672
Forbidden Planet UK
43 Church St
Croydon CR0 1RH
44 20 8688 7190
Forbidden Planet UK
92 Bold St
Liverpool L1 4HY
44 151 707 1491
Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave
West End, London WC2H 8JR
44 20 7420 3666
Forbidden Planet UK
49 Grainger St
Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE
44 191 261 9173
Forbidden Planet UK
74 Bull St
Birmingham B4 6AD
44 121 236 3026
Forbidden Planet UK
28-30 Burleigh St
Cambridge CB1 1DG
44 1223 301666
Forbidden Planet UK
4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle West
Clifton, Bristol BS8 1EJ
44 117 929 7767
The Darl Knight
35 Bondgate
Darlington, County Durham DL3 7JJ
44 7513 622904
Worlds Apart Birmingham
14-16 Smallbrook
Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EN
44 121 643 0143
