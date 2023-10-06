Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: matt kindt, new york comic con, NYCC

The Rules To Get Bad Idea Comics At New York Comic-Con 2023

Last year, Bad Idea got fans to protest at New York Comic Con in return for exclusive comic books. This year they are making them run for it.

Last year, Bad Idea got fans to protest against Bad Idea at New York Comic Con in return for exclusive comic books. There were placards and everything, stating "Stop Bad Idea". It was very silly indeed. So how are they going to top that this year? Well, they have two convention-exclusive comics, Mission Go: A Tanker Story #1 and Save Now NYCC #1. But of course, where other companies are just happy to sell you copies, or even give them away, for Bad Idea you have to work for your NYCC swag. Or rather… run.

Come by the BAD IDEA booth (3641) at one of the four designated times below and secure your racing bib.

We will assign to you 3 locations on the convention floor to race to. A BAD IDEA representative will be at each location but only one of them will have the redemption sticker you need.

Race to the locations until you've located the redemption sticker then return to booth 3641.

You only have 10 minutes to complete this task. If you return within that time you will have earned a copy of SAVE NOW NYCC #1.

Get writer Matt Kindt to hand letter custom, 1-of-1 captions into your copy and make it a completely unique story! … we've left several captions blank and writer Matt Kindt has graciously agreed to personally hand letter dialogue into your copy, making each and every copy of SAVE NOW NYCC #1 a unique story!

They will have two hundred copies of the comic available at the show.

SAVE NOW Race Times:Thursday 10/12 between 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Friday 10/13 between noon – 1:00pm

Saturday 10/14 between 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Sunday 10/15 between noon – 1:00pm

And as for the comic book itself?

SAVE NOW is the story of a man who can 'save' any point in his life and return to it, reliving his life from that moment forward with the ability to change his actions. But with great power, also comes great pain. He is cursed with only being able to travel backwards, never forwards, and is burdened by having to spend his relived life in real time. Travel back 6 days, and he must relive those days in full, all the while, aging in real time. Thanks to BAD IDEA, you too will be able to experience this incredible power, and if you're smart enough, and fast enough, you can earn yourself a free copy of SAVE NOW NYCC #1!

The second comic, Mission Go: A Tankers Story #1, i a little easier to get a copy of. Just go to their panel from 8.45pm-10.45pm on the Saturday. Is it worth sacrificing two hours of your Satiurday night for a comic book?

BAD IDEA: THE NYCC PANEL

Sat, Oct 14, 2023 • 8:45 PM – 10:45 PM

Location: Room 406.1

<<< BAD IDEA — the last and greatest underground comics publisher — is going live at New York Comic-Con for the first time. That's right this is BAD IDEA's first NYCC panel. Be here — or …

Guests: Atom! Freeman, Dinesh Shamdasani

They will also be giving away Bad Idea Donut boxes for the first fifty attendees with Perfect Donuts for everyone in the room and those who signed up to follow the Save No Kickstarter campaign can pick up a copy of Mission Go: A Tankers Story #1, appearing in colour for the first time.

And they will also be showing off The Destroyer.

*** THE DESTROYER ***

MAE CATT (Netflix's Transformers)

ALBERTO PONTICELLI (Orc Island)

DAVID BARON (Batman)

with LEWIS LAROSA & RICO RENZI (Transformers)

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.=

