The Eternals #1 from 1976 by Jack Kirby, is CGC 9.8 at Auction, Today

The Eternals were created for Marvel Comics by Jack Kirby, in 1976. In the decades since, no one expected a movie, and while there were revivals over the year, characters joining the Avengers, getting reboots from Neil Gaiman and more, it was the movie that introduced these new gods to the whole world. And put a fire under the back issue sales of the series. And today in the Heritage Arts auctions, a copy of that very first Eternals appearance, The Eternals #1 from 1976 slabbed by CGC as the grade 9.8, the highest grade recorded for that comic, and going under the hammer today. It currently has bids totalling $780 and the live auction begins in five hours. I wonder just how high it may go?

The Eternals #1 (Marvel, 1976) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Origin and first appearances of the Eternals. Intro of Ikaris, the Deviants, and Kro. Jack Kirby story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $200. CGC census 6/22: 616 in 9.8, none higher.

The Eternals were created one million years ago by the Celestials to defend Earth against threats, internal and external, focusing on the Deviants, and have become the origins for many stories about gods.

The Eternals were Jack Kirby's continued themes from Thor, where he planned to kill off Thor and the Asgardians to be replaced with new Gods. He left for DC Comics where he revived those New Gods ideas. Returning to Marvel, he continued that approach. Originally called The Celestials, Marvel changed the title to Return of the Gods, to echo the popular book of the day Chariots of the Gods. But legal concerns saw Marvel change it again to The Eternals.

The Eternals returned recently in the Avengers comics. before being killed off and resurrected, in their new series, in new forms to reflect their movie casting.