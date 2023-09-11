Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: batman and robin, damian wayne, fanfic

The Fanfic Of Damian Wayne (Batman And Robin #1 Spoilers)

We know Damian Wayne reads shoujo manga, typically is described as Japanese "girls comics", targeting adolescent females and young women.

We know that Damian Wayne reads shoujo manga, which typically is described as Japanese "girls comics", targeting an audience of adolescent females and young adult women. Because Damian Wayne, son of Batman, bows to no stereotype.

But what about the stories that he writes himself? Well, that is revealed in tomorrow's Batman And Robin #1 by Joshua Williamson and Simone Di Meo published by DC Comics. And I get the feeling that this will be the first of many such chapters. And it wouldn't take a psychiatrist to read very far into "Damian Vane and The Murder Of Krows Mistery". Also, for a fifteen-year-old, he seems to have grasped the Bleeding Cool ability to spell.

In which Damian Vane has been brought in to solve the mystery of a missing prince, who is avoiding his duties to be a teenager. And Damian switched his own world, with his mother as the hero, his father as a criminal – though could this be how Damian really feels? As well as them both being poor parents… chapter two soon? We have to find out what happens to the prince in this Royal War scenario…

Just as long as Damian Wayne doesn't have to think about what his folks got up to in his new home, as recently at Batman #101…

