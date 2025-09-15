Posted in: Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Manga, Marvel Comics, Superman, Viz Media | Tagged: , , , , , , , ,

The Fifty Bestselling Adult Graphic Novels In The UK In 2025 So Far

The Fifty Bestselling Adult Graphic Novels In The UK In 2025 So Far - almost all manga, with four Marvel/DC superhero titles making it in.

The Bookseller reports that in 2024, the Children's Comic Strip Fiction and Graphic Novels category was worth over £20 million. Sales so far in 2025 have increased by another 29.4%, heading towards over £26 million.

But there has also been a jump in Adult Graphic Novels as well, with NielsenIQ reporting 2,161,645 graphic novels sold so for in 2025, 3.2% more copies than in the children's market, but a higher sticker price means that the market is worth 88.1% more at over £31 million this year so far, up by 7.1% from over £29 million. Back in 2005, this was only £5 million across 547,867 books. Sales are expected to reach over £52 million by the end of the year.

The chart is almost entirely backlist, rather than new books driving the direct market and Children's Graphic Novels. Only eight titles in the top fifty were published this year. The bestseller for 2025 so far is Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 1 by Gege Akutami, first published in 2019. The first title published in 2025 is in fourth place, the 25th volume of the same series.

This is mainly made up of manga, making up 56.9% of total Graphic Novels sales, but that has dropped slightly, with a 31.6% in Superheroes sales to £6.7 million. Viz Media alone is taking up 31 of the top 50. Yen Press takes another nine, Dark Horse another three, with volumes of Beserk. Outside of manga, two from DC Comics, All-Star Superman and Batman: Hush, helped them bring in almost £3 million, seeing it a third up on its 2024 performance at this stage. Marvel, via Panini, saw Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Omnibus and the recent Secret Wars series in the chart.

  1. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 1– Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 13,602
  2. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu…Vol 1– Koyoharu Gotouge – VIZ Media- 9,135
  3. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 02– Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 8,812
  4. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 25– Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 8,332
  5. One Piece (Omnibus): Vol 1– Eiichiro Oda – VIZ Media- 8,301
  6. Death Note Black Edition: Vol 1 Tsugumi Ohba – VIZ Media- 8,135
  7. Spy x Family: Vol 1 Tatsuya Endo – VIZ Media- 7,587
  8. My Hero Academia: Vol 1 Kohei Horikoshi – VIZ Media- 7,563
  9. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 0 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 7,237
  10. Solo Leveling: Vol 1 Chugong – Yen Press- 7,220
  11. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 3 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 6,787
  12. Blue Lock: Vol 1 Muneyuki Kaneshiro – Kodansha Comics- 6,684
  13. Chainsaw Man: Vol 1 Tatsuki Fujimoto – VIZ Media- 6,441
  14. Dandadan: Vol 1 Yukinobu Tatsu – VIZ Media- 6,426
  15. Solo Leveling: Vol 10 Chugong, h-goon – Yen Press- 6,195
  16. The Apothecary Diaries: Vol 1 Natsu Hyuga & Nanao Square Enix- 6,080
  17. Secret Wars Jonathan Hickman – Panini Comics- 6,044
  18. Berserk Deluxe: Vol 1 Kentaro Miura – Dark Horse Comics- 5,972
  19. Chainsaw Man: Vol 9 Tatsuki Fujimoto – VIZ Media- 5,836
  20. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 4 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 5,818
  21. Solo Leveling: Vol 11 Chugong, h-goon – Yen Press- 5,802
  22. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 24 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 5,685
  23. One Piece (Omnibus): Vol 2 Eiichiro Oda – VIZ Media- 5,530
  24. One Piece: Vol 1 Eiichiro Oda – VIZ Media- 5,483
  25. Nana: Vol 1 Ai Yazawa – VIZ Media– 5,328
  26. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu…Vol 2 Koyoharu Gotouge – VIZ Media- 4,961
  27. Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Omnibus Cullen Bunn – Panini Books- 4,874
  28. All-Star Superman Grant Morrison; Frank Quitely – DC Comics- 4,725
  29. Tokyo Ghoul: Vol 1 Sui Ishida – VIZ Media- 4,652
  30. The Complete MAUS Art Spiegelman – Penguin- 4,625
  31. The Summer Hikaru Died: Vol 1 Mokumokuren – Yen Press- 4,593
  32. The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All, Vol 1 Sumiko Arai – Yen Press- 4,454
  33. Spy x Family: Vol 2 Tatsuya Endo – VIZ Media- 4,365
  34. Delicious in Dungeon: Vol 1 Ryoko Kui Yen Press- 4,346
  35. One-Punch Man: Vol 1 Yusuke Murata – VIZ Media- 4,289
  36. Berserk: Vol 1 Kentaro Miura – Dark Horse Comics- 4,241
  37. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End: Vol 1 K Yamada – VIZ Media- 4,233
  38. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 5 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 4,215
  39. Solo Leveling: Vol 2 Chugong – Yen Press- 4,199
  40. Spy x Family: Vol 13 Tatsuya Endo – VIZ Media- 4,186
  41. My Hero Academia: Vol 40 Kohei Horikoshi – VIZ Media- 4,151
  42. Kaiju No. 8 Vol 1 Naoya Matsumoto – VIZ Media- 4,151
  43. Solo Leveling: Vol 12 Chugong, h-goon – Yen Press- 4,111
  44. Batman: Hush Jeph Loeb; Jim Lee – DC Comics- 3,952
  45. Assassination Classroom: Vol 1 Yusei Matsui – VIZ Media- 3,837
  46. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu…Vol 3 Koyoharu Gotouge – VIZ Media- 3,808
  47. Berserk Deluxe: Vol 2 Kentaro Miura – Dark Horse Comics- 3,740
  48. Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 6 Gege Akutami – VIZ Media- 3,734
  49. Solo Leveling: Vol 9 Chugong, h-goon – Yen Press- 3,645

