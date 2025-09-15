Posted in: Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Manga, Marvel Comics, Superman, Viz Media | Tagged: all star superman, Batman: Hush, Berserk, demon slayer, graphic novels, Jujutsu Kaisen, one piece, One-Punch Man, Secret Wars

The Fifty Bestselling Adult Graphic Novels In The UK In 2025 So Far

The Fifty Bestselling Adult Graphic Novels In The UK In 2025 So Far - almost all manga, with four Marvel/DC superhero titles making it in.

Article Summary The UK adult graphic novel market is booming, projected to surpass £52 million in sales by year end.

Manga dominates with 57% of sales; Viz Media claims 31 of the top 50 bestselling graphic novels.

Only four Marvel and DC superhero titles feature in the top 50, led by All-Star Superman and Batman: Hush.

Backlist titles reign supreme; just eight of the year’s top fifty graphic novels were published in 2025.

The Bookseller reports that in 2024, the Children's Comic Strip Fiction and Graphic Novels category was worth over £20 million. Sales so far in 2025 have increased by another 29.4%, heading towards over £26 million.

But there has also been a jump in Adult Graphic Novels as well, with NielsenIQ reporting 2,161,645 graphic novels sold so for in 2025, 3.2% more copies than in the children's market, but a higher sticker price means that the market is worth 88.1% more at over £31 million this year so far, up by 7.1% from over £29 million. Back in 2005, this was only £5 million across 547,867 books. Sales are expected to reach over £52 million by the end of the year.

The chart is almost entirely backlist, rather than new books driving the direct market and Children's Graphic Novels. Only eight titles in the top fifty were published this year. The bestseller for 2025 so far is Jujutsu Kaisen: Vol 1 by Gege Akutami, first published in 2019. The first title published in 2025 is in fourth place, the 25th volume of the same series.

This is mainly made up of manga, making up 56.9% of total Graphic Novels sales, but that has dropped slightly, with a 31.6% in Superheroes sales to £6.7 million. Viz Media alone is taking up 31 of the top 50. Yen Press takes another nine, Dark Horse another three, with volumes of Beserk. Outside of manga, two from DC Comics, All-Star Superman and Batman: Hush, helped them bring in almost £3 million, seeing it a third up on its 2024 performance at this stage. Marvel, via Panini, saw Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Omnibus and the recent Secret Wars series in the chart.

