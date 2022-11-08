The Final Big Bad Of Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths (Spoilers)

Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #6 sees Pariah make his last stand against all manner of Justice Leaguers, with deaths handed out in his usual style, and creating multiverse realities and new worlds along the way.

Some who actually seem to welcome it…

But as the New Legacy characters step up to defeat the Dark Army…

And Pariah himself…

So Pariah is defeated. The Justice league returned. But there is one aspect of the Dark Army that refuses to fall.

Deathstroke. Killed by Talia Al Ghul, revived by the Lazarus Pit by way of the Great Darkness and given a mission to kill all the legacy heroes of the DC Universe out of pure hatred and spite, it looks as if Deathstroke is going to be taking on the entire DC Universe in his new pumped-up form. And it looks like he'll be taking on the Combined Superman & Batman Lantern-powered amalgamated figure from World's Finest…

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

War erupts as more heroes are taken at the hands of Pariah! The fate of the Multiverse depends on the young heroes of the DCU as they clash with Deathstroke and the Dark Army! Can the resurrected Justice League race home to Earth-Zero in time to join the fight…even if it could mean that not everyone gets to return?! And what dark powerhouse rises on the battlefield? Do not miss this incredible breakneck battle royale! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/08/2022

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sánchez

The Great Darkness is defeated, but the final war has only just begun between the remaining heroes and Deathstroke's Dark Army! Who will be left standing? The Justice League and the infinite Earths have returned, but at what cost? Do not miss the shocking conclusion that launches the DCU into 2023! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/20/2022