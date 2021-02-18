The First Immortal Hulk 10,000 Years Ago, From Marvel In May 2021

In Marvel's May 2021 solicitations, as Immortal Hulk heads towards its expected end with #50 in September, there is a oneshot, Time Of Monsters, co-written with  Hulk writer Al Ewing, White Noise's Alex Paknadel and new-to-comics writer David Vaughan. Al and Alex tell the story of the very first Immortal Hulk, ten-thousand years ago, with the opening of The Green Door. While Vaughan writes a Bruce Banner solo story. As for who that is, well, he may be better known as Brian K Vaughan's brother… which should be fun. Say, maybe he can finish off Saga as well?

Here's the solicitation for the Time Of Monsters one-shot as well as The Immortal Hulk #46 out in the same month.

IMMORTAL HULK: TIME OF MONSTERS #1
AL EWING, ALEX PAKNADEL AND DAVID VAUGHAN (W) • Juan Ferreyra & more (A)
Cover by JUAN FERREYRA
DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT COVER BY ROB LIEFELD
AL EWING AND ALEX PAKNADEL INTRODUCE THE ORIGINAL HULK!

• Ten thousand years ago, something green and glowing comes to poison the ancient ground of the Fertile Crescent — and the hearts of its people.
• One boy is left to bear the consequences — and, for the first time…to open THE GREEN DOOR.
• Plus: Bruce Banner faces a challenge unlike any he's seen before as writer David Vaughan makes his Marvel debut!
40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IMMORTAL HULK #46
AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS
homage variant by JOE BENNETT
PREDATOR VARIANT COVER BY DALE KEOWN
• We thought they were dead. We thought they'd been banished, controlled, made harmless. We were wrong.
• The gamma monsters are coming back — converging, one by one, on New York City. And who can stop them now?
• Who can save us…from the IMMORTAL HULK?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

