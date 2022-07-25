The First Spider-Woman and Major Victory Comics, Up for Auction

The short-lived Major Victory Comics series contains a range of great examples of the Chesler line. Even the superheroes and adventure characters are off-beat and weird, and tend to be viewed through a horror-tinged lens at times. Patriotic character Major Victory's origin moment is sparked by a character called Father Patriot, "a spirit born in 1776." who brings a soldier back to life after he died in a heroic moment. Like much of the material in this series, that origin story from issue #1 is a reprint from earlier Chesler titles (in the case of Major Victory, his origin moment first appeared in his debut in Dynamic Comics #1). But one of the notable exceptions to those reprints is the debut and only appearance of a Golden Age character named Spider-Woman in the debut issue. You can get affordable copies of the complete Major Victory Comics series, including Major Victory Comics #1 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: GD with the first and only appearance of the Golden Age Spider-Woman up for auction 2022 July 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122230 at Heritage Auctions.

A caption blurb explains the character: "A web of mystery shrouds the weird figure who dwells in the Ozark wilds. Is she the beautiful daughter of the late Doctor Goddard, Eccentric collector of insects? No one knows, for the Spider-Woman's victims are too terrified to talk!"

Essentially, the character had a costume that she could convert to look like something much scarier — a giant spider. That and her father's reputation were enough. That's a classic Chesler-style take on a superhero origin. An important Chesler series that includes the debut of an obscure but fascinating character, you can get affordable copies of the complete Major Victory Comics series, including Major Victory Comics #1 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: GD with the first and only appearance of the Golden Age Spider-Woman up for auction 2022 July 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122230 at Heritage Auctions.

Major Victory Comics #1 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: GD. Nazi war cover by Charles Sultan. Origin of Major Victory. First appearance of Spider-Woman (Helen Goddard — her only Golden Age appearance). Top staple popped, rusty staples, and rust migration. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $135.

Major Victory Comics #2 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1945) Condition: FR. Dynamic Boy appearance. Charles Sultan cover and art. Spine split and cover detached. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $65.

Major Victory Comics #3 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1945) Condition: GD. Japanese war cover featuring the patriotic hero who originated in Chesler's Dynamic Comics. Rocket Boy appearance. Last issue of the title. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $61.

