The Firstborns #1 in Sumerian Comics December 2022 Solicits

From Emiliano Plissken and Luca Vassallo of Heavy Metal Drummer comes a new horror sci-fi series from Sumerian Comics (formerly Behemoth), with the most excellent title The Firstborns. Take a peek as well as everything else Sumerian have in their December 2022 solicits and solicitations.

FIRSTBORNS #1 (OF 4) CVR A VASSALLO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221966

(W) Emiliano Plissken (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

From the writer and artist of Heavy Metal Drummer. Stanley Greene wakes up in the middle of the night from a restless nightmare. In it, his high school classmate David Pilgrim burns to death in front of his eyes, right after coming into contact with a strange artifact of alien origin.

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK BREACH TP VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221964

(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A) Gonzalo Ruggieri (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Earth has been drifting away from the sun for three hundred years, but that doesn't stop Gordo, a crime scene photographer living inside the dome-protected city of New Reykjavik, from dreaming about its warm glow. Is the sun as dangerous as the NRCE (New Reykjavik Corps of Engineers) led everyone to believe-or will a murder rife with old sun mystery throw Gordo down a rabbit hole to find the truth?

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 17.99

EL BORDE GN VOL 01 (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221965

(W) Bruno Chiroleu (A / CA) Bruno Chiroleu

Up or down, makes no difference: Nothing is resolved until you reach El Borde. A man with prophetic dreams; teens on the run; a controlling manager; a fed up woman; a lawyer with a lot to hide and a hotel in the middle of nowhere as the setting for a play where not all the actors are going to see the end. For fans of David Lynch!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 14.99

NOBODYS GIRLS #2 (OF 3) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221972

(W) Damian Connelly (A) Matias San Juan (CA) Damian Connelly

FROM THE CREATOR OF "YOU PROMISED ME DARKNESS":

The search for Lupe continues. Emmet and Norma start sticking their noses where they shouldn't and the weather starts to get really murky. A journey to the darkest places of a rotten city.

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

POP STAR ASSASSIN 2 #4 CVR A MARCELO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221975

(W) Ed Lavallee (A / CA) Marcelo Basile

The white knuckle ride through American Conspiranoia concludes with a bunch of Rattlesnakes and Bald Mother*****ers. Robert finds a curious key amidst all of the destruction. A new boss rises. Roxy Cox takes a long bus ride to nowhere. Bruce takes a chill pill. Literally!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

PURPLE OBLIVION #2 (OF 4) CVR A SIMONE (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221979

(W) Plissken E & E (A / CA) Diego Simone

From the writer of Heavy Metal Drummer. Peter finds himself in a situation he couldn't have fathomed. And his situation has brought him a new friend. A hungry new friend. Meanwhile, Jessica the Dominatrix finds her newest caller. Enter James, it's his first time… maybe she'll take it easy on him?

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SARA LONE #3 CVR A MORANCHO (MR)

SUMERIAN COMICS

OCT221981

(W) Erik Arnoux (A / CA) David Morancho

March 1962, New Orleans strip club go-go dancer Joy Carruthers, "Sara Lone" by her old stage name, has no room to manuever: she'll quickly realize that the mafioso, Vetriani has not forgotten LeMount's death. It's a brand-new game that's beginning and you'll have to play smart so as not to be crushed by the gears of the plot that's taking shape!

In Shops: Dec 07, 2022

SRP: 5.99

