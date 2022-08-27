The Flash 2022 Annual #1 Preview: Wally West Reviews His Priorities

Wally finally makes time to read Linda's book in this preview of The Flash 2022 Annual #1. Damn! Wouldn't it take him like 30 seconds? Check out the preview below.

THE FLASH 2022 ANNUAL #1

DC Comics

0622DC080

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Sergio Acuna (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

It's been a wild time for Wally West and Linda Park-West: their children are regaining their powers, Wally is bouncing between realms, and Linda is dealing with a mysterious power surge! Now, as Linda begins doing research for her upcoming book, Wally comes along for some quality time, and the couple end up on an adventure neither expected!

In Shops: 8/30/2022

SRP: $5.99

