The Flash #777 Preview: Holiday Road Trip

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. In this preview of The Flash #777, Wally West spends the holidays chilling with Justice League Dark in Gemworld instead of home with his family. Check out the preview below.

FLASH #777

DC Comics

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Will Conrad (CA) Brandon Peterson

Justice League Dark on Gemworld! Having traveled to Gemworld by way of the second dimension, the Flash joins Justice League Dark and the princess of Gemworld, Amethyst, in a race against time to thwart Eclipso's evil plans.

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

