The Free Comic Book Day That Wasn't - But Was A Bit.

Today would have been Free Comic Book Day. But it isn't. Nevertheless, some comic book shops have been doing their best to pretend that it is, even as they are shut down or locked in. Here are a few examples.

Famous Faces & Funnies of Mest Melbourne, Florida is running a massive 26-hour fast comic sale/auction running until May 3rd at pm ET, with every hour matching a different letter of the alphabet. With anyone who makes an order getting at least two free comics from previous Free Comic Book Days for free and another free comic for every $25 spent in the auction. Anyone who shares their listing gets a chance to win a $25 giftcard.

Also in Florida, A Comic Shop in Orlando is doing its own 26-hour auction and sale, interrupted by celebrity interviews. I popped by in the comments while Robert Venditti was joining store owner Aaron Haaland, remotely, and even made them both laugh. They also had Sam Humphries and Alan Gill with more to come.

Also in Florida – man, what is it with Florida and Free Comic Book Day – Cosmic Cat Comics of Tallahassee has placed packs of three comic books for free on a table outside the closed store. They say

There will be no comics for sale, no artists, no cosplay, just a pack of 3 random comic books from previous Free Comic Book Day selections and some other items such as pins and rubber bracelets. WHY DO IT….

Just to get out of the house, the neighborhood. Great for the kids to do. Then take a walk around Railroad Square or Cascades Park. HOW DOES IT WORK….

A table will be set up outside since the store is currently closed to walk in customers. Packs of 3 random comics will be tagged: ALL AGES, TEEN or 16+. Please one pack per person. Once you touch a pack, DO NOT TOUCH another unless you are taking it. Do not look through packs. It is random. If someone is at the table picking up, please wait at a safe distance. If you see other people around, please wear your face mask. P.S. – The road is now one way, so be warned.

Outside of Florida, Mainstream Comics is posting a free mystery comic book to anyone – including postage in the USA.

Mark Waid paid for the first $10 worth of the first fifty customers that call in to order comics on Stay At Home Comic Book Day at any of the Collector's Paradise stores in California. And you can even pick your comics up from the neighbouring pizza parlour, which is still allowed to be open to the public. With a free poster and discount on your pizza too.

Hyperspace Comics of Spruce Grove, Alberta were also finding what they could to give away.

Kris DuNe put out a longboz on his steer in Crown Heights, Brooklyn letting people take as many free copies as they wanted.

Unfortunately one person took them all.

And that's a wrap! I saw a dude take the whole box away. He looked like maybe he needed it👍 I'm glad it was able to bring comics to lots of different people that may not otherwise check them out. — Kris duNe (@KrsJams) May 2, 2020

Russell Nohellty has been running an Alt FCD Day today which has been running content, panels, drawalongs and plenty more on Twitch. Check out the schedule here and catch up. While some comic book creators decided to give some of their comic books away for free to help make up for everyone's loss.

It sucks that there is no free comic book day. If anyone is looking for a free comic you can get a free digital copy of a comic I did Kid With the Cubed Fro issue 2 on amazon.https://t.co/r9l3QEHyEo#fcbd2020 #FCBD #FreeComicBookDay #fcbd2019 #comics #FreeComicBookDay2020 — Martin Jackson For President (@martinjackson) May 2, 2020

happy FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2020 GO TO https://t.co/vLu3IkPA6h for FREE COMICS !!!!! #FreeComicBookDay @ssbcpunk 🔥🎁🆒🆓 — ivy (@ivyatoms) May 2, 2020

Today is still #FreeComicBookDay! In honor of this wonderful day, you can read the past 10 years of Owly Free Comic Book Day stories here: https://t.co/qejLNyiXqX We'll be together soon and you can support the arts by treating yourself to your favorite comics today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/74U5t4uBWF — Andy Runton (@Owly) May 2, 2020

In the mood for free comics? Right now 34 first chapters of some of the most iconic stories in the @DCComics library are available digitally for free! Get to reading: https://t.co/RSo4DpagEr #DCEssentialReads pic.twitter.com/FITMBe3uof — DC Nation (@thedcnation) May 2, 2020

Free Comic Book Day has been postponed 😟, but you can download the 27-page Kindle edition of Ronald Rump #1 Saturday and Sunday for free😀! Enjoy! The newsprint edition is scheduled to arrive shortly, and the Indiegogo campaign will start next week. https://t.co/4LD1AtOlVm pic.twitter.com/8Q44HKqIrp — Peter Wolf is Printing Ronald Rump #1 on Newsprint (@RonaldRumpComic) May 2, 2020

In honor of what would've been #FCBD today – a day hugely important to comic fans and stores – I made a free/PWYW comic called KARATE PROM for all the fans to get a little dose of that comic book joy today. https://t.co/9WdsWGXbS5 — Yer Boy 2020 Kyle Starks (@TheKyleStarks) May 2, 2020

Happy Not-Free-Comic-Book-Day! I mean, not really, it kind of sucks and sets off a month of things kind of sucking emotionally around here but 🤷‍♂️

BUT that doesn't mean there aren't lots of GREAT comics you can read for free right now! Here's just a few!#FreeComicBookDay2020 pic.twitter.com/NyYKItaODn — The Beguiling (@TheBeguiling) May 2, 2020

Free Comic Book Day was supposed to be today, and in honor of that we're making all digital copies free through the weekend! Use code: vagabuds https://t.co/dhurYhwq5U pic.twitter.com/UU516hlXHE — Vagabond Comics (@VagabondComics) May 2, 2020

Another #FCBD comic for you to read- WE CAN NEVER GO HOME #1. Grab the collected edition at your local comic shop for just $9.99!https://t.co/m3is869tJe — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) May 2, 2020

Still want more free comics for #FCBD? Here's UNCANNY X-MEN #1! 60 pages of X-Men action for free, written by @79SemiFinalist, @edbrisson, & me! And you can pick up the trade collecting the first 10 issues from your local comic shop today!https://t.co/UZrwdMANnJ — Matthew Rosenberg (@AshcanPress) May 2, 2020

It's Free Comic Book Day! For today only, you can download Epithelium for free on my Gumroad! HEFTY trigger warning for violent imagery and abuse. I'm more proud of this comic than anything I've ever made and I hope you'll give it a read!https://t.co/NSRGL3Ke5O pic.twitter.com/PJgGpT8XeT — 🐑 Bex (@Schnumn) May 2, 2020

PUT GOD FIRST! #Cerebus in Hell? Twitter volunteer #0001 (THE LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY CORONA #1 (MAY 2020) available now online to download for free.) i.e. Put God before business. For more information open hyperlink here: https://t.co/QLTLuo96JY. #FreeComicBookDay2020 pic.twitter.com/C5oO2IC4sB — Robert Brian L. West (@BigBWest) May 2, 2020

But some just wondered what could have been…

Today would have been Free Comic Book Day, and the Horizon Zero Dawn #FCBD comic would've come out — but you'll still be able to pick it up later this year! @ComicsTitan pic.twitter.com/edAyKweMdv — Anne Toole (@amely) May 2, 2020

The fact today would have been free comic book day and we would have had the hickman story in our hands losing our minds over it makes me sad pic.twitter.com/AS4SeqkE2f — READ DOX AND CHAMPIONS #Outlawed (@agentfitz777) May 2, 2020

May 2, 2020 would've been a Free Comic a Book Day and "Jack Kirby: The Epic Life of the King of Comics" would've been a Gold Sponsor Book. Here's an early cover concept for the book. You can preorder here: https://t.co/X7Qd71ahU8 pic.twitter.com/LLGngzpQsK — Thomas Scioli (@tomscioli) May 2, 2020

Today we should have been celebrating Free Comic Book Day, the busiest day of the year.

Literally thousands of people would walk through our doors and tons of kids would have gotten their first comic ever.

For us, it's one of the most rewarding times, every year. — Big Bang Comics (@TheBigBang_) May 2, 2020