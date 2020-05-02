The Free Comic Book Day That Wasn't – But Was A Bit

Today would have been Free Comic Book Day. But it isn't. Nevertheless, some comic book shops have been doing their best to pretend that it is, even as they are shut down or locked in. Here are a few examples.

Famous Faces & Funnies of Mest Melbourne, Florida is running a massive 26-hour fast comic sale/auction running until May 3rd at pm ET, with every hour matching a different letter of the alphabet. With anyone who makes an order getting at least two free comics from previous Free Comic Book Days for free and another free comic for every $25 spent in the auction. Anyone who shares their listing gets a chance to win a $25 giftcard.

Also in Florida, A Comic Shop in Orlando is doing its own 26-hour auction and sale, interrupted by celebrity interviews. I popped by in the comments while Robert Venditti was joining store owner Aaron Haaland, remotely, and even made them both laugh. They also had Sam Humphries and Alan Gill with more to come.

Also in Florida – man, what is it with Florida and Free Comic Book Day – Cosmic Cat Comics of Tallahassee has placed packs of three comic books for free on a table outside the closed store. They say

 There will be no comics for sale, no artists, no cosplay, just a pack of 3 random comic books from previous Free Comic Book Day selections and some other items such as pins and rubber bracelets.

WHY DO IT….
Just to get out of the house, the neighborhood. Great for the kids to do. Then take a walk around Railroad Square or Cascades Park.

HOW DOES IT WORK….
A table will be set up outside since the store is currently closed to walk in customers. Packs of 3 random comics will be tagged: ALL AGES, TEEN or 16+. Please one pack per person. Once you touch a pack, DO NOT TOUCH another unless you are taking it. Do not look through packs. It is random. If someone is at the table picking up, please wait at a safe distance. If you see other people around, please wear your face mask.

P.S. – The road is now one way, so be warned.

Outside of Florida, Mainstream Comics is posting a free mystery comic book to anyone – including postage in the USA.

Mark Waid paid for the first $10 worth of the first fifty customers that call in to order comics on Stay At Home Comic Book Day at any of the Collector's Paradise stores in California. And you can even pick your comics up from the neighbouring pizza parlour, which is still allowed to be open to the public. With a free poster and discount on your pizza too.

Hyperspace Comics of Spruce Grove, Alberta were also finding what they could to give away.

Kris DuNe put out a longboz on his steer in Crown Heights, Brooklyn letting people take as many free copies as they wanted.

Unfortunately one person took them all.

Russell Nohellty has been running an Alt FCD Day today which has been running content, panels, drawalongs and plenty more on Twitch. Check out the schedule here and catch up. While some comic book creators decided to give some of their comic books away for free to help make up for everyone's loss.

But some just wondered what could have been…

