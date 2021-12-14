The Ghost in You: Brubaker & Phillips' Next Reckless OGN Set for April

Image Comics has announced a new OGN coming from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips in 2022 staring Ethan Reckless. The Ghost in You will hit stores this April, and not a moment too soon. As a graphic novel where a criminal is an anti-hero created by people named Brubaker and Phillips, The Ghost in You is one of the well-known Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, alongside "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad."

Discussing the new release, Brubaker said:

The reaction to me and Sean switching to original graphic novels has been amazing, and it's pushed us creatively, too. After watching Anna grow over the first three books in the Reckless series, I couldn't stop thinking about doing a book with her as the lead, working her own case. And it's a case that lets me dive back into some of my own obsessions, like famous crime scene houses and TV horror hosts of the '60s and '70s. This is one strange mystery that Anna finds herself in the middle of.

And Phillips added:

It's only taken 40 years, but the Reckless books have helped me find my rhythm drawing comics. One hundred thirty-two pages straight through without having to stop every month on an artificial cliff-hanger to draw a cover means I get to do my best work on an explosive story. Graphic novels are the future, and this is our best one yet!

Check out the description of The Ghost in You and a preview below.

In The Ghost in You, it's the winter of 1989 and Ethan is out of town—so this time, Anna has to tackle the job on her own. When a movie scream queen asks her to prove the mansion she's renovating isn't haunted, Anna will stumble into the decades-long mystery of one of Hollywood's most infamous murder houses…a place with many dark secrets—some of which might just kill her. Another surefire hit from the award winning creators behind Pulp, My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies, Criminal, and The Fade Out—and a must-have for all Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips fans. The Ghost in You: A Reckless Book original graphic novel hardcover (ISBN: 978-1534322080) will be available on Wednesday, April 13 and in bookstores on Tuesday, April 19.