The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy Coming from Yen Press

Yen Press announced The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy, a collection of The Infernal Devices graphic novel adaptation written by Cassandra Clare with art by HyeKyung Baek. The three books in the trilogy, Clockwork Angel, Clockwork Prince, and Clockwork Princess, are prequels to the best-selling and wildly popular The Mortal Instruments. Following the Yen Press tradition of beautiful deluxe repackagings, The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy will be published as a hardcover collection with a dust jacket—a must-have for fans of the prolific Cassandra Clare. The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy will be released in August 2022.

The first graphic novel in the series, Clockwork Angel, was originally released by Yen Press in 2012. The series remains one of the most popular YA graphic novel adaptations they have published, along with the likes of Maximum Ride and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. HyeKyung Baek's art featured in The Infernal Devices was praised by Booklist for being "expressive" and "dynamic" interpretations of the novels that convey all the action, snark, and romance of the original fantasy series.

Yen Press continues to successfully publish lush and atmospheric interpretations of Cassandra Clare's The Mortal Instruments series. The fifth installment of the graphic novel adaptation with art by Cassandra Jean will be released on March 29, 2022.

The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy

Story by Cassandra Clare

Art by HyeKyung Baek

"Tessa Gray, a sixteen-year-old American girl, is traveling alone to Victorian London and runs afoul of the city's sordid supernatural underworld. Rescued by the Shadowhunters of the London Institute, she quickly finds herself caught up in intrigue that may very well destroy her new friends—including the two enigmatic young men, Jem and Will, who have taken her under their wing… Experience the graphic novel adaptation of the prequel to Cassandra Clare's best-selling The Mortal Instruments series in one complete omnibus!"

The Mortal Instruments: The Graphic Novel, Vol. 5

Story by Cassandra Clare

Art by Cassandra Jean

"The fifth installment of the graphic novel adaptation of Cassandra Clare's bestselling The Mortal Instruments! On a mission to save her mom, Clary prepares to leave for Idris, the homeland of the Shadowhunters. Sure, Jace is adamantly against the idea, and Magnus refuses to help, but Clary now has powers of her own. What awaits her on the other side of the portal, though, might not be exactly what she's expecting… The city comes to life through Cassandra Jean's lush artwork, and a scene penned by Cassandra Clare exclusively for the graphic novel makes this a can't-miss for fans!"