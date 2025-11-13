The Items Of Power In DC's K.O. Is One Of Them A Blind Bag? (Spoilers)

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Javier Fernandez, KO, scott snyder

The Items Of Power In DC's K.O. #2... is one of them a blind bag? (Spoilers)

Round two is coming for DC's K.O. But it's not just who is fighting, but what they are fighting with that will be up for grabs. What, for example, will the Joker get that could see him go toe to toe with Superman?

DC K.O. #2 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

LET THE GAMES BEGIN! The tournament is in full swing. Heroes have fallen. Darkseid is near. The 32 champions have been chosen, and now they must compete to earn the Heart of Apokolips. The first challenge? Battling across a deadly arena to acquire new weapons of war. The greatest powers of the DC Universe are up for grabs, and whoever holds them will advance to the next level. Superman has his doubts that the Justice League is doing the right thing, but there are others who have no problem killing to get what they want… $5.99 11/26/2025

So which weapons of war are these? Well Bleeding Cool has a list… the Blue Beetle Scarab, the God Killer Sword, Atom's Belt, Mother Box, Psycho Pirate's Medusa Mask, Thor's Hammer, Bane's Venom, a Speed Force Ring, the Lantern Power Rings across the spectrum, the Genie Pen, the Claws Of Horus, the Soultaker Sword, the Lasso Of Truth, the Cosmic Rod and… a Mystery Item! That's right, one of the objects of power is a blind bag. Sixteen items, thirty-two competitors, no Batman. But some can sense their own item and have a head start against the others…

DC K.O. #3 (OF 5)

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Javier Fernandez

THE ELITE EIGHT REMAIN–AND ALL HELL IS GOING TO BREAK LOOSE! IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… $5.99 1/14/2026

