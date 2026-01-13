Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: donald trump, KO, The Joker

The Joker, Donald Trump And DC's K.O. #3 (King-Size Spoilers)

The Joker is playing five dimensional chess in DC's K.O. #3 which is quite a familiar phrase these days, is it not?

Article Summary The Joker bends the rules in DC's K.O. #3, choosing a mystery ally for the final Omega tournament battles.

References abound to five-dimensional chess and real-world power, with nods Donald Trump.

The Dark Multiverse intrigue collide, opening up unexpected twists in the competition.

A look back at a storyline from the year 2000, and how much it goes for on eBay.

Tomorrow sees the publication of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico. And the remaining players get to team up with a buddy of their choice for the final battles of the tournament.

We already did a leeeetle spoiler for Superman and Captain Marvel, and another one for Lex Luther and… Supergirl. But what about the Joker and his mystery companion? Well, it looks as if he has chosen a companion from outside of the game. Remember, DC's K.O. is meant to be the third of Scott Snyder's big events, one for Batman, one for Wonder Woman and one for Superman, with Metal, Death Metal and K.O. Well, in that case, it just wouldn't be the same without a Dark Multiversal traveller popping by…

The Batman Who Laughs, Bruce Wayne of a Dark Dimension who was turned into a version of The Joker. Unless of course, that is also a feint and beneath the mask…

What's better than a king? Nothing, clearly, as those recent American street protests will have demonstrated. Although when it comes to The Joker… he might prefer something a little more imperial.

Is that a reference to President Donald Trump being credited with playing five-dimensional chess in his policies? I rather think it might be, as the Emperor Trump nomenclature gets thrown around a lot these days as well, but it really goes back a quarter of a decade. The Emperor Joker storyline span out of the end of the Superman: Arkham storyline in the year 2000 with the Action Comics #769 cliffhanger, then began properly with Emperor Joker #1 and then Superman #161, The Adventures of Superman #583, Superman: The Man of Steel #105 and Action Comics #770. It is possible that some folk might want to buy a few of these on eBay; you never know.

In Emperor Joker, the Joker first convinces, then tricks 5th-dimensional imp Mister Mxyzptlk to give him his reality-warping powers, which the Joker uses to remake the world in his own loony image before setting his sights on Batman, whom he repeatedly kills and revives. As of writing, you can buy Action Comics #769 for $3, Emperor Joker #1 for $6. Superman #161 for $4, Adventures Of Superman #583 for $2, Man Of Steel #105 for $2 and Action Comics #770 for $4. Let's see how long that lasts… as tomorrow sees the publication of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico.

DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez, Xermanico

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain…

IT'S TAG-TEAM TIME! As the Omega Tournament reaches its endgame, the final eight combatants are put to the ultimate test–confronted with a decades-long stay in their own personal hell! Emotions run high as heroes falter, villains revel, and the Heart of Apokolips eyes its new King Omega. In the end, only the final four will remain… DC K.O. #4 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

(W) Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (A) Javier Fernandez, Xermanico THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026 DC K.O. #5 (OF 5) (W) Scott Snyder (A) Javier Fernandez

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!