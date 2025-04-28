Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: uncivilized comics, Womb Rider

The Jungle & Womb Rider in Uncivilized Comics' July 2025 Solicits

The Jungle by Keenan Marshall Kellar and Tom Neely & Womb Rider by Emil Friis Ernst in Uncivilized Comics' July 2025 Solicits

Article Summary The Jungle, a sequel to The Humans, debuts from Keenan Marshall Kellar and Tom Neely in July 2025.

Womb Rider one-shot by Emil Friis Ernst offers psychedelic sci-fi racing action at Uncivilized Comics.

Both highly anticipated releases feature bold new stories and unique visual styles for mature readers.

Uncivilized Comics, founded by Tom Kaczynski, continues to publish innovative indie comics from Minneapolis.

The Jungle, a sequel to the Apes-ploitation series Humans, launches in Uncivilized Comics' July 2025 solicits and solicitations by Keenan Marshall Kellar and Tom Neely, as well as the launch of the one-shot Womb Rider by Emil Friis Ernst.

JUNGLE #1 CVR A TOM NEELY UNCIVILIZED COMICS

MAY251682

MAY251683 – JUNGLE #1 CVR B 5 COPY INCV SKINNER

(W) Keenan Marshall Kellar (A / CA) Tom Neely

The cult-classic Apes-ploitation series, The Humans, returns in a new sequel series, The Jungle! The Humans step off the Blacktop into the Big House. Johnny, Marra, and Nada face the harsh struggles of life inside California's third-oldest (and meanest) prison, Sunland Valley Correctional, better known to the inmates as The Jungle. Forced to acclimate to the vicious world behind bars-without Broads, Bud, or Bikes!-they face off against a Dirty Warden, Crooked Screws, a Crazy Christian Cult, Mafioso Thugs, and, worst of all, their own inner demons! Presented in King-Kong-sized Magazine Mega-Vision, the format of your dreams!

In Shops: Jul 30, 2025

WOMB RIDER ONESHOT (RES) UNCIVILIZED COMICS

MAY251684

(W) Emil Friis Ernst (A) Emil Friis Ernst

To the winner belongs the glory! Womb Rider races through surreal, fleshy environments-his competition taken out, one by one-in the quest for ultimate fame and glory. From the twisted mind of Emil Friis Ernst (Dr. Murder), Womb Rider is pedal-to-the-metal, no-holds-barred, nitrous-infused kinetic, sci-fi action and existential terror all in one package. It's the cross between Yuichi Yokoyama and Speed Racer you never knew you needed. Printed in four eye-popping custom colors, Womb Rider is a visual tour de force.

In Shops: Jul 23, 2025

Uncivilized Books is based in Minneapolis and was founded by Polish cartoonist Tom Kaczynski in 2007 for his new self-published work before becoming a full-blown publisher in 2009 with Gabrielle Bell, including work by Jon Lewis and Dan Wieken.

