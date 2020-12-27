The King In Black – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th December 2020

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

The main King In Black title topped the charts, beating the spin-off Death Metal book and the secondary Batman book – but would it have beaten Batman or actual Death Metal? The jury is still out.

The King In Black #2 Dark Nights: Death Metal: The Secret Origin #1 Amazing Spider-Man #54 Detective Comics #1033 Batman: White Knight Presents Harley Quinn #3 Excalibur #16 Action Comics #1,028 The Department Of Truth #4 Batman/Superman #15 Gideon Falls #27

Ssalefish Comics: King In Black stole the show this week, though that was about all we got out of Marvel in terms of heavy-hitters. DC ultimately won out in the top 10, with 7 titles making the list to Marvel's 3. Slightly slower week, as it goes around the holidays in terms of comic book sales — something more than compensated for by the boost in toy and paperback sales. It'll be another slow week next week, considering Wednesday falls on New Year's Eve's eve and there isn't too much coming out from any publisher, but we should be back to business as usual come January.

Graham Crackers: Lots of NON NEW COMIC BOOK sales this week thanks to Christmas. Customers families clearing out subscribers 'HOLD' boxes – got product moving. KING IN BLACK was the runaway hit for the week, wouldn't be surprised to hear of a 2nd printing (or perhaps they've already announced it?). Strong week of releases, and glad to have MORE new product next week so no SKIP week around Christmas. LUNAR is so on top of their game that not only do we have next weeks DC books ready to go – we also received the following week's books, giving us plenty of time to check in and get ready for NEW RELEASES 2 weeks from now. MERRY CHRISTMAS everyone!

Notable Bestseller sales:

