The Lion King's Scar Gets His Own Disney Villains Comic From Dynamite Scar from disney's The Lion King is getting his own comic book from Dynamite Entertainment, with Chuck Brown and Trevor Fraley.

Scar is the antagonist in Disney's The Lion King, played by Jeremy Irons in the original film and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the remake. Based on King Claudius from William Shakespeare's Hamlet, he is the brother of Mufasa, ruler of the Pride Lands, and in line to Mufasa's throne until Mufasa's son Simba arrives. Scar deposes the throne by killing Mufasa and exiling Simba, blaming his brother's death on his nephew. We know the story. Or do we?

In April, Dynamite Entertainment – who have published Disney comics Gargoyles and the upcoming Darkwing Duck – will be publishing a Scar comic by Chuck Brown and Trevor Fraley. And will look at the origins of his plan to murder his own brother and introducing the shaman of the Pride Lands, Rafiki. The solicit runs below and looks like it will start a new line from Dynamite Entertainment, Disney Villains. Chuck Brown is best known for comics such as Bitter Root, Black Manta, Aquamen, On The Stump, John Cater Of Mars, Flawed and Trenchcoats, Cigarettes & Shotguns. Disnet Villains: Scar #1 is published in April 2023, and comes with many, many, many covers, from the likes of Jahnoy Lindsay, Karen Darboe, Erica Henderson, Jung-Geun Yoon, Gene Ha, David Nakayama and Amanda Conner.

A startling new vision starring Disney's greatest villain, set within the world of The Lion King! Eisner and Ringo Award-winning author Chuck Brown (Bitter Root) and stunning artist Trevor Fraley tell a tale of fire and fury, centered on an enraged Scar, unable to accept that he will never be king – not so long as long as Mufasa and his new son inhabit Pride Rock. A plan is starting to formulate within Scar's corrupt mind, which will bring him face-to-face with the mysterious shaman, Rafiki…In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

