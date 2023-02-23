The Look Of 60 Years Of X-Men & Avengers From Marvel At ComicsPRO 1963 is a big 60th anniversary year for both Marvel's The Avengers and X-Men.. And at ComicsPRO, Marvel Comics EIC showed off a little...

1963 is a big 60th anniversary year. Doctor Who, the assassination of JFK and both Marvel's The Avengers and X-Men, both created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. And at ComicsPRO, Marvel Comics EIC C.B. Cebulski (far left) showed a little of what Marvel's plans for X-Men and Avengers in 2023 will at least look like.

That's 120 years in total. Okay, let's turn the contrast up a bit.

Man, at that definition, I can't tell if it's Arthur Adams or Nick Bradshaw… one of the two, I think. More of a classical look for X-Men and Avengers characters as well…

Today saw the beginning of the ComicsPRO Retailer Summit for comic book store owners and workers take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, being held at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown. While there are scheduled presentations, roundtables and events with a number of publishers, Marvel Comics wasn't expected to have a major presence outside the main sales guys. Bleeding Cool was told yesterday that Editor-In-Chief of Marvel Comics, C.B. Cebulski has made a surprise trip to the event to talk to comic book retailers. And we have the proof positive above.

