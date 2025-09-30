Posted in: Comics | Tagged: bd, French Kiss, lucca

The Lucca Comics & Games 25 Theme This Year Will Be "French Kiss"

The Lucca Comics & Games 25 theme this year will be "French Kiss" to celebrate French comic books

Article Summary Lucca Comics & Games 2025 unveils "French Kiss" theme celebrating French comics and creativity.

Major highlights include exhibitions, manga artists, RPG anniversaries, and exclusive gaming demos.

Star guests from music, anime, cosplay, literature, and top figures in TV, film, and pop culture appear.

Exciting partnerships bring robots, collectibles, immersive experiences, and branded festival swag.

Italian comic book and gaming convention, Lucca, has announced its theme for next month's show, running from the 29th of October to the 2nd of November, as French Kiss, in homage to France, as the home of bande dessinée. "This year's theme is French in name but universal in spirit: FRENCH KISS, a small, natural act which is a narrative detonator. The "French kiss" is a gesture that spans stories, cultures, and generations, intimate and revolutionary at the same time, a must-have in every pop narrative, from cinema to fantasy literature and graphic novels. And dedicated to the kiss, which transforms differences into attraction and opposites into harmony, is the poster, designed by the great French illustrator Rébecca Dautremer."

Rébecca Dautremer has created a gallery of characters: a Werewolf, a Warrior, a Vampire Countess, a Monster, a Witch, and the Lukawa, an imaginary creature that blends the name of the city of Lucca with the East Asian influence of manga and animation, with fifteen possible kissing combinations. "Passion does not obey rules and unites creatures sometimes distant, by nature, role, or appearance. With this project, Rébecca Dautremer embodies the spirit of French sequential art, that bande dessinée that combines aesthetic refinement, craftsmanship, and narrative invention."

Comic book highlights from Lucca:

COAMIX Inc. , the first Japanese publisher to officially participate in Lucca, arrives with two major initiatives: a monographic exhibition dedicated to Tetsuo Hara , legendary author of Fist of the North Star , and a dedicated pavilion in Japan Town.

, the first Japanese publisher to officially participate in Lucca, arrives with two major initiatives: a , legendary author of , and a dedicated pavilion in Japan Town. A record number of East Asian guests: 10 Japanese manga artists, 5 Taiwanese, 3 Chinese, and 3 South Koreans , making this one of the most Asia-focused editions ever.

, making this one of the most Asia-focused editions ever. Akemi Takada , the celebrated designer of Orange Road and Patlabor , serves as the Godmother of Japan Town , with exhibitions, signings, and exclusive art created for Lucca.

, the celebrated designer of and , serves as the , with exhibitions, signings, and exclusive art created for Lucca. From France, a landmark exhibition: L'Hexagone , showcasing the masters of bande dessinée including Moebius, Claire Bretécher, Georges Wolinski, and Philippe Druillet.

, showcasing the masters of bande dessinée including Moebius, Claire Bretécher, Georges Wolinski, and Philippe Druillet. Artist in Residence 2025: Rébecca Dautremer – the poster artist will create and work live in her studio at Palazzo Guinigi, offering fans an intimate view of her creative process.

– the poster artist will create and work live in her studio at Palazzo Guinigi, offering fans an intimate view of her creative process. Kevin Eastman: A Twisted Ronin Ninja , a retrospective of the co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles , highlighting the raw energy of the series' underground origins.

, a retrospective of the co-creator of the , highlighting the raw energy of the series' underground origins. The exhibition ¡Hola, Tex! pays tribute to the great Hispanic masters who shaped the myth of Tex Willer , from Jesús Blasco to Enrique Breccia.

pays tribute to the great Hispanic masters who shaped the myth of , from Jesús Blasco to Enrique Breccia. The Eternaut: Beyond Space and Time, with over 100 original plates from Héctor Germán Oesterheld's legendary saga, presented alongside stage readings that recall the author's tragic fate.

Gaming:

Chaosium's 50th anniversary : Celebrating the legendary Call of Cthulhu RPG with demos, performances, and the release of a commemorative edition featuring exclusive cover art by Francesco Biagini.

: Celebrating the legendary RPG with demos, performances, and the release of a commemorative edition featuring exclusive cover art by Francesco Biagini. Dungeons & Dragons "Red Box" 40th Anniversary : A special Lucca-themed campaign, Lucca Bacia il Cielo , will debut, inspired by characters designed by Rébecca Dautremer. The anniversary also features a reprise of Dungeons , the acclaimed theatrical production about friendship and escape through role-playing.

: A special Lucca-themed campaign, , will debut, inspired by characters designed by Rébecca Dautremer. The anniversary also features a reprise of , the acclaimed theatrical production about friendship and escape through role-playing. Games Workshop at 50 : Forging the Myth will showcase iconic art and artefacts from Warhammer , with appearances by Ian Livingstone and concept artist Iain McCaig .

: will showcase iconic art and artefacts from , with appearances by and concept artist . Star names in fantasy art, including Seb McKinnon, Jesper Eising, Tyler Jacobson, Karl Kopinski, Ciruelo, and Alberto Dal Lago , will meet the public.

, will meet the public. The Italian debut of Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray , the faces of Critical Role , who will present Daggerheart , their new RPG.

, the faces of , who will present , their new RPG. Publishers' highlights : Asmodee Italia celebrates 30 years with a commemorative Dixit card. MS Edizioni unveils Altay – The Dawn of Civilization . Pendragon relaunches The Way of Spies and debuts Galactic Cruise . Mana Project Studio presents Elder Mythos and Vileborn .

: Riftbound , Riot Games' new collectible card game inspired by League of Legends , will premiere in Italy with exclusive promo cards for attendees.

, Riot Games' new collectible card game inspired by , will premiere in Italy with exclusive promo cards for attendees. Funko returns with a fully immersive, "reversed" dimension booth and limited exclusives.

returns with a fully immersive, "reversed" dimension booth and limited exclusives. LEGO Italy launches LEGO Adventure, featuring a massive brick diorama of Lucca's historic center by Riccardo Zangelmi and interactive zones dedicated to Star Wars, One Piece, and Minecraft.

Music:

The return of Max Pezzali to Lucca on October 29th, to present his comic book together with Roberto Recchioni. Max will be hoster at the new Warner Music space at Piazza San Francesco, which will be personalized with items dedicated to him and his pop group 883.

to Lucca on October 29th, to present his comic book together with Roberto Recchioni. Max will be hoster at the new Warner Music space at Piazza San Francesco, which will be personalized with items dedicated to him and his pop group 883. Caparezza previews his new album Orbit , accompanied by a comic published with Sergio Bonelli Editore.

previews his new album , accompanied by a comic published with Sergio Bonelli Editore. Elio e le Storie Tese present their photo-biography PHOTO at Rizzoli Lizard.

present their photo-biography at Rizzoli Lizard. Omar Pedrini debuts his live box set Viaggio Senza Vento Live in Lucca .

debuts his live box set . A grand French-themed opening party at the eSports Stadium with electronic legend Étienne de Crécy and coldwave artist Venin Carmin .

with electronic legend and coldwave artist . The Bloody Beetroots headline on November 1st.

headline on November 1st. A new stage at Piazzale Verdi debuts, featuring tributes, rock shows, and anime-themed parties, including the much-anticipated Mai Dire Goku finale.

debuts, featuring tributes, rock shows, and anime-themed parties, including the much-anticipated finale. At the Teatro del Giglio, composer Yoko Shimomura (Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy XV) joins the Poncle Live Orchestra, and the Italian premiere of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown celebrates the 75th anniversary of Peanuts.

Video Gaming:

Hideo Kojima brings the grand finale of the Death Stranding World Strand Tour 2 , including panels, screenings, and exclusive insights into Death Stranding 2: On the Beach .

brings the grand finale of the , including panels, screenings, and exclusive insights into . John Romero , creator of DOOM and Quake , joins Keiichiro Toyama ( Silent Hill , Siren ) for talks on innovation and horror in video games.

, creator of and , joins ( , ) for talks on innovation and horror in video games. Luca Galante ( Vampire Survivors ) and poncle present an immersive experience at Casa del Boia.

( ) and present an immersive experience at Casa del Boia. Bandai Namco takes over 400 square meters in the Palestra Ducale Maria Luisa, showcasing new titles, figures, and Gunpla.

takes over 400 square meters in the Palestra Ducale Maria Luisa, showcasing new titles, figures, and Gunpla. Samsung hosts the world premiere of Riot Games' fighter 2XKO , along with exclusive Valorant content.

hosts the world premiere of Riot Games' fighter , along with exclusive content. Kia debuts the first-ever altitude gaming experience , an 8-meter skybox for League of Legends .

debuts the first-ever , an 8-meter skybox for . Philips creates an interactive Fortnite map, Body Royale, alongside barber stations and meet & greets with gamer Moonryde.

Cosplay:

The Lady Oscar Parade , honoring France's cultural influence, with a guest Lady Oscar astride her horse.

, honoring France's cultural influence, with a guest Lady Oscar astride her horse. A double Star Wars parade , coinciding with the 20th anniversary re-release of Revenge of the Sith .

, coinciding with the 20th anniversary re-release of . A massive cosplay gathering in honor of Hideo Kojima , with fans of Metal Gear , Zone of the Enders , and Death Stranding .

, with fans of , , and . The Lucca Cosplay Academy , led by Gaia Giselle with star tutors Leon Chiro and Yuriko Tiger , returns for aspiring cosplayers.

, led by with star tutors and , returns for aspiring cosplayers. At the Community Village, themed DJ sets, contests, and the return of the Anime Vocal Contest electrify the crowd.

TV & Film

Netflix unveils the fifth and final season of Stranger Things with stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and the Duffer Brothers in attendance.

unveils the fifth and final season of with stars Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, and the Duffer Brothers in attendance. Luc Besson presents Dracula: The Lost Love with actress Matilda De Angelis .

presents with actress . Disney celebrates the 20th anniversary of Revenge of the Sith with special screenings, plus previews of Twisted Wonderland: The Animated Series and Cat's Eye .

celebrates the 20th anniversary of with special screenings, plus previews of and . Prime Video brings The Traitors Italia and the cult success Hazbin Hotel , with the Italian dubbing cast.

brings and the cult success , with the Italian dubbing cast. Sky and NOW present IT: Welcome to Derry with a terrifying immersive "Derry Bus" experience.

present with a terrifying immersive "Derry Bus" experience. Crunchyroll delivers exclusive anime screenings and panels with Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou, and voice actress Rie Takahashi.

delivers exclusive anime screenings and panels with Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou, and voice actress Rie Takahashi. Horror Nights return with premieres including Ben – Animal Rage and The Ugly Stepsister, alongside classics like They Live.

Literature:

Rick Riordan, Cassandra Clare, Holly Black, and Glenn Cooper headline the fantasy pavilion in Piazza San Martino.

headline the fantasy pavilion in Piazza San Martino. Audible marks the 20th anniversary of Twilight with a special live event and audiobook release.

marks the 20th anniversary of with a special live event and audiobook release. Matt Dinniman , cult author of Dungeon Crawler Carl , meets fans.

, cult author of , meets fans. Pedro Oyarbide returns with his illustrations for Michael McDowell's Cold Moon over Babylon .

returns with his illustrations for Michael McDowell's . Benjamin Lacombe presents his illustrated The Great Gatsby with L'Ippocampo Edizioni.

presents his illustrated with L'Ippocampo Edizioni. Licia Troisi debuts Saving Lucca , a fantasy investigation set in the city itself.

debuts , a fantasy investigation set in the city itself. The Arcimago Award, honoring Italian fantasy, crowns its winner in Lucca.

Partnerships:

isybank , digital bank of Intesa Sanpaolo, is the main partner , transforming Palazzo Tucci into The Kingdom , an immersive journey blending gaming, cosplay, and digital art.

, digital bank of Intesa Sanpaolo, is the , transforming Palazzo Tucci into , an immersive journey blending gaming, cosplay, and digital art. Lamborghini and Hera Group unveil six towering super-robots , crafted entirely from recycled automotive materials, displayed across Lucca's historic squares.

unveil six towering , crafted entirely from recycled automotive materials, displayed across Lucca's historic squares. Poste Italiane launches exclusive collectibles: Pokémon silver medals, a Goldrake stamp, and a new Dylan Dog philatelic volume.

launches exclusive collectibles: Pokémon silver medals, a Goldrake stamp, and a new Dylan Dog philatelic volume. Italo returns as Mobility Partner, offering direct train + shuttle services from Florence and contests with festival passes.

returns as Mobility Partner, offering direct train + shuttle services from Florence and contests with festival passes. Erreà creates the official limited-edition sweatshirts, celebrating the characters of Rébecca Dautremer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!