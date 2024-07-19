Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Mafia Nanny, Webtoon

The Mafia Nanny, From Webtoon To Print Publication In 2025

The Mafia Nanny by Sh00 and Violet Matter is a Webtoon with over 1.7 million subscribers, now coming to print from Webtoon Unscriolled.

The Mafia Nanny by Sh00 and Violet Matter is a Webtoon with over 1.7 million subscribers. And now Webtoon Unscriolled is going to let some of the print readers in on all the fuss, as Davina is out on her first assignment out of the Elite Nanny Academy, with a mission to protect the young son of notorious mafia underboss, Gabriel Angelini. Bleeding Cool has a first look at the cover, as well as a preview of how The Mafia Nanny is being repackaged and published for print for the 4th of February 2025.

Title: The Mafia Nanny Vol. 1

Creators: Sh00, Violet Matter

On Sale: February 4, 2025

ISBN: 9781998341207

Format: Paperback

Page Count: 272

Price: $19.99 For fans of romances with dashes of action and comedy, this hit WEBTOON comic with over 1.7 million subscribers follows Davina on her first assignment out of the Elite Nanny Academy: protect the young son of notorious mafia underboss, Gabriel Angelini.

Being an Elite Nanny is simple: protect the charge, obey the principle, and don't get emotionally attached.

This is easier said than done when Davina's first client is a dangerously compelling Venetian underboss who's determined to get under her skin. What he wants from her, she can't imagine, but Gabriel Angelini drags her back into the glittering world of organized crime she thought she'd left behind forever.

Davina might get answers about her past if she digs deep enough, but her challenges will be protecting Mikey from his father's ambitions and keeping her heart from getting tangled up in their treacherous web.

This volume collects episodes 1–12 of the smash hit WEBTOON series The Mafia Nanny.

Webtoon announced Webtoon Unscrolled after its acquisition of Wattpad in 2021 and puts a number of its titles into print that way while also working with other publishers such as Oni Press, Harper Collins, Del Rey books and more.

