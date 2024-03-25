Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: calendar, chris ryall, roy thomas

The Marvel Comics Calendar Book: A Visual History: 1975-1981

Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History: 1975-1981 is a 272 page hardcover by Chris Ryall, with an introduction by Roy Thomas,

Article Summary Discover the Bronze Age Marvel calendars from 1975-1981 in a new hardcover book.

Chris Ryall authored, with Roy Thomas introducing, the visual Marvel history.

Features exclusive art by Jack Kirby, Frank Miller, and more legendary artists.

The Mighty Marvel Calendar Book includes rare art and new commentary.

At the end of the year, Abrams ComicArts is publishing Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History: 1975-1981, a 272 page hardcover by Chris Ryall, with an introduction by Roy Thomas, collecting and commenting on the Bronze Age calendars that Marvel published in those years. Alex Ross says "These calendars showcase some of the greatest artwork ever done in comics. I've been waiting a long, long time for this book."

Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History: The Marvel Comics Calendar Book: 1975-1981 Hardcover

by Chris Ryall, Thomas Roy (Introduction)

Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History presents seven years of Marvel history in this incredible showcase featuring art from some of the greatest illustrators who drew stories for the House of Ideas.

From 1975–81, Marvel created seven consecutive calendars that were as artistically designed and captivatingly written as any of their comic books. Each of these annual calendars―whether they celebrated the Bicentennial (1976) or spotlighted a specific character such as Spider-Man (1978), Hulk (1979), or Doctor Strange (1980), featured heroes and villains across the pantheon of the Marvel Universe―and all shared inspired features. These included visual call-outs for birthdays of noted Marvel staff and creators; key moments in Marvel history; special events, famous quotes from fan-favorite issues, and other celebratory mentions; with exclusive art from iconic Marvel artists, created especially for these calendars by Jack Kirby, John Buscema, John Byrne, Frank Miller, Walter Simonson, Gil Kane, George Pérez, Gene Colan, Jim Starlin, Sal Buscema, Mike Ploog, and dozens more.

Never before has all of this astounding art been reprinted, and the complete set of covers, interiors, and gorgeously designed monthly entries are reproduced at their original size in this beautiful, oversize hardcover package. Also included is new commentary, rare promotional materials, and an introduction by longtime Marvel writer/editor/historian Roy Thomas. The years might keep ticking away, but the work collected in this special book remain timeless!

Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History: 1975-1981 will be published on the 17th of December, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!