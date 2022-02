The Marvels #8 Preview: Lady Lotus Victorious

The Marvels #8 by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross In the heart of Siancong, the hidden past of the all-new Warbird is revealed! Plus: What's been up with Melinda May? Old friends (and foes) join together as everything goes very, very wrong, and the mission takes on cosmic scope Marvel | Marvel Universe 6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594000811 | Rated T $3.99 Varants: 75960609594000821 – THE MARVELS 8 CARNEVALE VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

The heroes have fallen in this preview of The Marvels #8, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

