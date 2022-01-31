The Marvels #8 Preview: Lady Lotus Victorious
The heroes have fallen in this preview of The Marvels #8, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.
The Marvels #8
by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross
In the heart of Siancong, the hidden past of the all-new Warbird is revealed! Plus: What's been up with Melinda May? Old friends (and foes) join together as everything goes very, very wrong, and the mission takes on cosmic scope
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.61"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609594000811
| Rated T
$3.99
Varants:
75960609594000821 – THE MARVELS 8 CARNEVALE VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US
Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.