The Marvels #8 Preview: Lady Lotus Victorious

The Marvels #8

by Kurt Busiek & Yildiray Cinar, cover by Alex Ross

In the heart of Siancong, the hidden past of the all-new Warbird is revealed! Plus: What's been up with Melinda May? Old friends (and foes) join together as everything goes very, very wrong, and the mission takes on cosmic scope

