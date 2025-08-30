The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: muppets, roger langridge

For the 70th anniversary of The Muppets, current Muppets-owner Disney Comics has gotten one of their comic book publishers, Marvel Comics, to put out a brace (or rather, ten) variant covers for the comics as homages to famous covers in Marvel history. And that's Dave Bardin, Nick Bradshaw, Javier Garron, Luciano Vecchio, Greg Land, Joshua Cassara, Annie Wu, Chrissie Zullo, Todd Nauck, Paco Medina… but not Roger Langridge. Which is an odd omission considering Langridge's work for Muppets and Marvel over the decades.

"Over the decades, The Muppets have mastered the art of pop culture spoofs. Now, see Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Sam Eagle, Swedish Chef, and more parody classic Marvel Comics stories, including Spider-Man's first appearance and the original Secret Wars! From The Electric Mayhem assembling as Earth's Mightiest Heroes to Miss Piggy wielding the Infinity Gauntlet (yikes!), these hilarious and first-of-their-kind pieces are bursting with pure Muppets foolishness. Sure to be must-haves for Muppets fans and collectors alike, it's the most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, Muppetational variant cover program ever!"

On Sale 10/1

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #13 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY DAVE BARDIN – 75960621001501331

VENOM #250 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW – 75960621330625051

On Sale 10/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN – 75960621193700151

AVENGERS #31 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO – 75960620426703141

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #6 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND – 75960621258300621

On Sale 10/15

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #14 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA – 75960621001501431

CAPTAIN AMERICA #4 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU – 75960621146300431

INCREDIBLE HULK #30 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO – 75960620663603021

On Sale 10/22

FANTASTIC FOUR #4 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK – 75960621122700451

BATTLEWORLD #2 MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA – 75960621324500241

