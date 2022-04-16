The Mysterious Debut of Mystique in Ms. Marvel #16, Up for Auction

In 1978, Ms. Marvel #16 by Chris Claremont, Dave Cockrum, and Jim Mooney introduced the character Mystique, who would go on to become a major character for the X-Men franchise in both comics and film. The issue also features several other notable characters from the Marvel Universe, including Scarlet Witch, Beast, Namorita, and Tiger Shark. Dave Cockrum is in his classic form here for this cover, as is Jim Mooney on the interior art. This is a trademark Chris Claremont story that introduces Mystique in a minor but important moment that allows her mystery to unfold over time. An important X-Men comic book key for a character who has appeared in seven X-Men films played by Rebecca Romijn and Jennifer Lawrence, there's a Ms. Marvel #16 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages is up for auction at the 2022 April 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122216 at Heritage Auctions.

In this issue, Ms. Marvel seeks the help of the Avengers to find Tiger Shark, who has taken Namorita hostage. The Avengers allow Ms. Marvel to utilize the technology in their lab to develop a way to breathe underwater. Mystique appears in the story, in the guise of German agent Leni Zauber, as she takes notice of Ms. Marvel's search for Tiger Shark.

Ms. Marvel #16 introduces an iconic and enduring character to the X-Men franchise. Claremont's subtle handling of the character's mysterious introduction, Cockrum's cover art, and Mooney's interior art all contribute to making this a classic key issue. There are no copies of this issue graded higher than CGC 9.8, and you can get a copy of Ms. Marvel #16 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages at the 2022 April 17-18 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122216 at Heritage Auctions.

Ms. Marvel #16 (Marvel, 1978) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Raven Darkholme (Mystique) in a cameo. Scarlet Witch, Beast, Namorita, and Tiger Shark appearances. Dave Cockrum cover. Jim Mooney art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $95. CGC census 4/22: 116 in 9.8, none higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 3806755003 and purchase grader's notes if available.