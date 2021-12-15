The Nice House on the Lake Returns in March for 2nd Act

DC Comics has announced that The Nice House on the Lake, the horror mini-series by writer James Tynion IV and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno, will return from hiatus in March to pick up where the first six issues left off. The most recent issue was published in November with the creative team taking a break for a few months after that. The Nice House on the Lake #7 will hit stores on March 1st, coinciding with the release of the trade paperback collection of the first six issues, coming out that same day.

Below, see more info from DC's website and the cover to The Nice House on the Lake #7 and the TPB.

One of the most critically acclaimed and bestselling horror titles of 2021 returns for its shocking second act—and now is the perfect time to enter the house! Writer James Tynion IV and artist Álvaro Martínez Bueno return with The Nice House on the Lake Issue #7, on sale March 1, 2022. The 10 hardy survivors gathered in the house by their mutual friend Walter thought they'd finally cracked the code on his plans, but now everything they thought they knew has changed. Can they free themselves from their patterns, or are they all just determined to build a prison of their very own? And it's the perfect jumping on point for fans, as The Nice House on the Lake Vol. 1, collecting the first six issues, also hits shelves on March 1. Enter the house where everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter… at least a little. Some met him in childhood; some met him only months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? Don't miss the first collected edition of 2021's smash-hit horror sensation—and then dive straight into Nice House on the Lake Issue #7!