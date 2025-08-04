Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Dan Watters, DC Spoilers, nightwing

The Nightwing Vol 3 Listing Totally Spoils The Next Six Issues Too

Article Summary Nightwing Vol. 3's online listing reveals huge plot spoilers for the next six issues of the series.

Nightwing takes on a powerful young sidekick named Bryce, dubbed Nightwing Prime, in upcoming arcs.

A horror circus, a sinister parasite called Zanni, and citywide fear grip Blüdhaven’s future storyline.

Major character twists include Bryce's fate, Nightwing being framed, and help from Martian Manhunter.

Spoiler, spoilers, spoilers (of course). The solicitation for Nightwing #130 tells us that Nightwing will be taking on a sidekick, "an aspiring hero with incredible power" while Nightwing #31 tells us "An old enemy is pulling the mayor's strings."

And the listing for Nightwing Vol 3, which includes that issue, tells us who that is and far more besides. So, you know, SPOILERS! Because what this person just did for Absolute Flash, they are doing for Nightwing as well, a synopsis of the next six months storyline and more, as we meet "Nightwing and his protégé, Bryce – Nightwing Prime…." And that "Nightwing uncovers the Zanni, a fifth-dimensional parasite feeding on fear." And a listing as if it had been written for a recap website in July 2026…

NIGHTWING #130

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

NIGHTWING TAKES ON A SIDEKICK?! Nightwing finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of mentor to an aspiring hero with incredible power. But is the city of Bludhaven big enough for the both of them? $4.99 9/17/2025 NIGHTWING #131

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

AN OLD ENEMY STALKS NIGHTWING FROM THE SHADOWS! Bludhaven is changing. A new hero rises under Nightwing's watchful eye while the mayor vows to wipe out crime and restore order. The streets of Bludhaven are quieter, even cleaner, but a new darkness is creeping in beneath it all. An old enemy is pulling the mayor's strings…and is about to make themselves known. $4.99 10/15/2025

Nightwing Vol. 3

Dan Watters

21 July 2026 $29.99 176 pages

Fear Feeds the City—Nightwing Battles Shadows in Blüdhaven. In Nightwing Vol. 3: The Nightwings, Blüdhaven teeters on the edge of collapse. As gang violence mutates into something monstrous, Nightwing and his protégé Bryce – Nightwing Prime – confront a sinister circus luring children into a nightmare. When Bryce is critically injured and Nightwing is framed for murder, the city turns against its hero. With help from Martian Manhunter, Nightwing uncovers the Zanni, a fifth-dimensional parasite feeding on fear. To save the children, he must enter the Cirque du Sin, where twisted illusions and a resurrected enemy await. In a heartbreaking act of heroism, Bryce sacrifices himself to free the innocents. Though Blüdhaven may doubt its protector, its children know the truth: the Nightwings still watch over them.

Someone is going to want to have words, are they not? Here's what Vol 2 looks like for comparison. And here's a DC Comics Spoilers tag to keep up with a few other things like this going down today.

Nightwing Vol. 2: Death Traps January 20, 2026

by Dan Watters,Dexter Soy

The critically acclaimed Nightwing run by Dan Watters continues, pushing Dick Grayson to his limits as he faces the ever-present dangers lurking in the shadows of Blüdhaven Following the explosive events of Vol. 1, Blüdhaven remains a city on the edge, where crime never sleeps and trust is a luxury few can afford. As tensions rise between Nightwing and Commissioner Maggie Sawyer, a shocking murder investigation forces them both to question everything they thought they knew. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters (Lucifer, Arkham City: The Order of the World) continues his gripping take on the beloved hero, with stunning artwork that brings Blüdhaven's dark underbelly to life. Collects Nightwing #125-129.

