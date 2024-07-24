Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: nyx, qr code

The NYX #1 Bonus X-Men From The Ashes QR Code Is Not Working… Yet

The NYX #1 X-Men From The Ashes QR Code Bonus Page by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino is not working... yet

UPDATE: Someone at Marvel HQ just flicked the switch! Was that a Rich Twitch? We may never know. But the NYX bonus page is working again.… below is how the article originally ran.

So I popped to Forbidden Planet this morning to pick up my stack of comic books. And this week that included the new NYX #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino. I'll talk about some interesting things within later but first, I noted that the QR code for the bonus story wasn't working. I just checked again and it still isn't. 3.30pm UK, 10.30am New York, 7.30am San Diego… I wonder what's going on? Did someone forget to press the button?

In his Substack newsletter, Marvel Senior VP of Publishing, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort was asked "What was the strategy behind including the 3K bonus page as a QR-code rather than printing that page within X-Men #1?"

And he answered, "it was a bonus page to begin with, an extra page—we didn't scale back the contents of X-MEN #1 in order to do it. And it gave us a page whose contents we could conceal until the day of release, thus avoiding any early spoilers. You'll find that we're doing similar pages in most of the new X-launches. They're a little free bonus, a little extra—sort of a modern-day equivalent of that "Things To Come" page that ran in the first issue of the Claremont/Lee X-MEN #1." And in his new newsletter, added "the QR pages will be incorporated into the eventual collections. And just this week, somebody threw out the idea of including them if the issues got second printings—but it was already too late to do that for X-MEN #1, so I doubt we'll follow through with it on the rest of them."

There was another in Phoenix #1 and, clearly, there is meant to be one in NYX #1. I am sure that at some point someone will, well, press the button…

