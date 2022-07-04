The Origin of Dr. Fate in More Fun Comics #67, Up for Auction

Launched in 1935 as New Fun and then continued as More Fun, More Fun Comics was the legacy of DC Comics' first ongoing series. Originally a mix of humor and adventure features, the series contents and covers largely lived up to the notion of fun implied in the title. Serious adventure artwork began to take over the title's covers in 1938. By the time of the Spectre's debut in More Fun Comics #52 in 1940, followed quickly by the first appearance of Dr. Fate in More Fun Comics #55, the DC Comics series with the breeziest name had come to feature its two most important supernatural heroes. The Spectre dominated the title's covers in 1940 and the early months of 1941, but More Fun Comics #67 set the stage for Dr. Fate to get his due. Played by Pierce Brosnan in the upcoming Black Adam film, Dr. Fate is about to get another level up in popularity, and you can get a copy of his origin as told in More Fun Comics #67 (DC, 1941) CGC Apparent FN- 5.5 Slight (P) Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

Created by writer Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, with pulp influences from the likes of H.P. Lovecraft and Clark Ashton Smith, Dr. Fate's genesis was largely just alluded to through his earliest appearances in More Fun Comics and All-Star Comics. A year after his debut, the character finally got a proper origin moment in More Fun Comics #67, cover-dated May 1941. Exploring Mesopotamia with his archaeologist father, Kent Nelson brought the cosmic being named Nabu the Wise back to life while inadvertently setting off events that killed his father Sven Nelson. Nabu raised and trained young Kent to wield incredible powers, and gave him his distinctive helmet, cloak, and amulet.

This origin moment also seemed to represent a level-up for the importance of the character at DC Comics. Starting with the next issue, Dr. Fate came to dominate the covers of More Fun Comics for the next several issues, until Green Arrow finally took them over with More Fun Comics #77. While not a Dr. Fate cover, More Fun Comics #67 features an iconic Spectre cover by Bernard Baily. An important moment for a character whose star continues to rise even today, there's a More Fun Comics #67 (DC, 1941) CGC Apparent FN- 5.5 Slight (P) Off-white pages up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.

More Fun Comics #67 (DC, 1941) CGC Apparent FN- 5.5 Slight (P) Off-white pages. The origin of Dr. Fate. First appearance of Nabu. Last Congo Bill in this title. Cover by Bernard Baily. Stories by Jerry Siegel and Gardner Fox, with interior art by Howard Sherman, George Papp, and Jack Lehti. Gerber rates the book a "7" or "scarce" on its Scarcity Index. CGC note, "Restoration includes: staples repositioned, glue on spine, reinforcement, cleaned." Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $865; VG 4.0 value = $1,730; FN 6.0 value = $2,595.