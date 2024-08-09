Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Chip Mosher, DSTLRY

The Pitch Document Dstlry Used To Raise Another Five Million Dollars

The Pitch Document That Dsltry Used To Raise Another Five Million Dollars From Their Investors...

Recently, Bleeding Cool reported that boutique comic book publisher Dstlry, founded by David Steinberger and Chip Mosher had raised $5 million in a new seed round of funding. The investors included the following;

1AM Gaming – venture capital firm for gaming run by Gregory Milken and Frank Liquido

– venture capital firm for gaming run by and 2 Punks Capital – an early-stage investment fund run by Stephen Sullivan and Jacob Martin , targeting web3, social, and gaming startups

– an early-stage investment fund run by and , targeting web3, social, and gaming startups Deftly Ventures – a venture capital firm that seeks to invest in early-stage technology-based startups, and who previously invested in Dstlry's first round.

a venture capital firm that seeks to invest in early-stage technology-based startups, and who previously invested in Dstlry's first round. ESPT Ventures – an early stage fund focused on interactive entertainment, gaming, sports and consumer, founded by Ryan Gately.

– an early stage fund focused on interactive entertainment, gaming, sports and consumer, founded by GFR Fund – a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage technology startups disrupting the digital media and entertainment space, especially AI.

– a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage technology startups disrupting the digital media and entertainment space, especially AI. Groupe Delcourt – French book publisher, one of the biggest comic book publishers in the world.

– French book publisher, one of the biggest comic book publishers in the world. John Schappert – Programmer on John Madden Football, COO at EA Games, VP at Microsoft for Xbox Live, COO of Zynga and CEO of Shiver Entertainment

Programmer on John Madden Football, COO at EA Games, VP at Microsoft for Xbox Live, COO of Zynga and CEO of Shiver Entertainment Kodansha USA – US wing of Japanese publisher and multimedia corporation, one of the other biggest comic book publishers in the world.

– US wing of Japanese publisher and multimedia corporation, one of the other biggest comic book publishers in the world. Lorenzo di Bonaventura – producer of Transformers, GI Joe, Stardust, Constantine, The Meg, and Red movies, Jupiter's Legacy on TV, discovered The Matrix, and bought the film rights to Harry Potter.

This has also seen 1AM Gaming's Gregory Milken, who ran this year's seed investment, join the board of Dstlry. But how did they get that five million? Well, Bleeding Cool has had a peek at the confidential investor's document used to convince such folks to part with their hard-invested cash. And even Bleeding Cool gets a mention along the way…





Yup, that looks like me. And it seems that it was.

Flywheel, shysters and flywheel? Still, they seem to have made it work.

