The Poorest Attempt To Remove An Artist Signature From A Marvel Cover

Comic book creator Joe Quinones posted on Twitter a look at the poster that Marvel Comics made from his cover to America #1 starring America Chavez. "Oh cool they made a poster of my cove— WHAT HAPPENED TO MY SIGNATURE, MARVEL???"

This is the poster with Miss America Chavez from the launch cover of the Marvel series by Joe Quinones.

This is that original Marvel cover, with Joe Quinones' signature. Let's zoom in…

This is a closer up look at the signature on the Marvel original.

And this is a closer-up look at is where the signature was on the Marvel poster before it was clumsily half-scrubbed out. It's one thing to remove a signature, happens all the time. Most artists sigh to themselves, but accept it as that's just what publishers and licensors do. But it's another thing to only half-manage it and show your error. It just demonstrated the half-hearted contempt. Other comics folk had their own experiences and observations to share.

Francesco Francavilla: Yeah it's a thing- I found a T-shirt with my Shang-Chi cover and signature was gone

The moral of this lesson, Marvel, is when removing signatures, do it properly, okay? Don't make it look obvious…