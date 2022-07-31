The Pre-Code Horror of Farrell's Haunted Thrills, Up for Auction

Farrell Publications published some 321 issues of 62 titles from 1951-1958, which is to say that most Farrell series were short lived. The company put out a wide range of genres from romance to war comics, but might be best remembered for their Pre-Code Horror line and their underappreciated mid-1950s superhero line which included former Fox Feature Syndicate titles like The Flame, Samson and Phantom Lady. Robert Farrell had gotten his start working for Victor Fox, and like Fox, often worked with Iger Studio. Haunted Thrills and Voodoo were the most successful of Farrell's horror line, but while Voodoo transformed into the jungle adventure Vooda, when the Comics Code approached, there was no saving Haunted Thrills. A notorious Pre-Code Horror title, there's a small group of Farrell's Pre-Code Horror classic Haunted Thills up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions.

"Out of the Grave", a story of revenge against torturers in a Nazi concentration camp in Haunted Thrills #11, is an often-cited example of the horror material that can be found in the series. A notorious Pre-Code Horror crime comic title, there's a small group of Farrell's Pre-Code Horror classic Haunted Thills up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters. It's a particularly good week to take a look with lots of rare Ace Magazines comics, Champ and Champion Comics, Lev Gleason comics, and much more.

Haunted Thrills #4 (Farrell, 1952) Condition: VG. The Iger shop artists did the chores on this creepy cover and on the interior art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $106. Haunted Thrills #10 (Farrell, 1953) Condition: GD. Cover and art by the gang at the Iger Shop. Top staple popped from cover, inner cover glue repair. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $57. Haunted Thrills #11 (Farrell, 1953) Condition: VG. Nazi death camp story. Skull cover. Contains a hanging panel. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $322.

