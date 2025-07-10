Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Marvel Swimsuit, she-hulk

The Recycled Marvel Swimsuit Special Of 2025? Bleeding Cool does some very surface-level research

Yesterday saw Marvel Comics return to its Swimsuit Issue format once popular in the nineties, featuring Marvel Comics characters in their bathing suits or less. And it was popular, with repeat reports of sellouts. But there has also been some disquiet that there was some recycling going on. The original volume was full of original art, but some people have seen this year's Swimsuit pages elsewhere…

Marvel Swimsuit Special: Friends, Foes & Rivals

by Tim Seeley, Tony Fleecs, Nick Bradshaw, Adam Hughes

THE SWIMSUIT SPECIAL RETURNS! Roxxon Comics is at it again when they release their own UNAUTHORIZED SWIMSUIT SPECIAL! Wasp is on the case and seizes the opportunity for Marvel's heroes to do their OWN swimwear fashion shoot all over the world! But fear not, True Believers, we know what you're REALLY here for! This super-sized special features splash page after splash page of gorgeous art, but with a story so you can pretend you're "reading it for the articles"…

