The Return Of A Fantastic Four Vehicle Not Seen In 30 Years (Spoilers)

The solicits for Fantastic Four #24, out tomorrow, says "The Fantastic Four will need... an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world"

Article Summary Fantastic Four #24 features the return of aclassic vehicle, not seen in 30 years.

It debuted in 1968, appearing in key issues by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee.

It was last seen in 1994.

Ryan North and Carlos Gomez revive the vehicle for the team's latest cosmic adventure.

Spoilers ahead! The solicits for Fantastic Four #24, out tomorrow, state that "The Fantastic Four will need teamwork, cleverness, and an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world…" Which vehicle might this be? There have been plenty…

The Reducta-Craft first appeared at the end of Fantastic Four #75 in 1968 from Jack Kirby and Stan Lee, as Reed Richards was searching for the Silver Surfer and concluded that he must have travelled to the Micro-Verse.

Very "Impossible Journey", the Reducta-Craft was named in Fantastic Four #76, but then left behind.

It returned eleven years later in Micronauts #15 and #17 by Bill Mantlo and Howard Chaykin, in 1979. as the Fantastic Four headed back to the Microverse in pursuit of extra-dimensional thieves, and then again in Micronauts #40 in 1983

It would only be another seven years until John Byrne brought back the Reducta- Craft to the Fantastic Four comic in #282 in 1985

However, Reed Richards did have to rebuilt it again after it had been destroyed by Doctor Doom along with the rest of the Baxter building. It only took him six hours.

It would be another nine years until returned in Fantastic Four Unlimited #8 in 1994, by Tom Brevoort, Mike Kanterovich and Dante Bastianoni, now hunting for Reed Richards

And that, aside from an easter edd in Old Man Quill and a flashback in Fantastic Four: Grand Design, is that for the Reducta-Craft in the last thirty years. Until tomorrow… as Ryan North and Carlos Gomez dig down deep into the Fantastic Four back catalogue.

Accompanied by a few more Easter Eggs as well…

FANTASTIC FOUR #23

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240830

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

The world is recovering from Blood Hunt, and Johnny and Sue take Jo and Nicki to NYC for a bit of a break… …but when a cosmic incident from outer space threatens forty percent of the planet, the whole team is forced to meet in New York and get to the bottom of what's really going on! The Fantastic Four will need teamwork, cleverness and an old vehicle dug out of storage to save the world…plus some super-science! And that's before the aliens show up! Johnny Storm gets in over his head in this Johnny-narrated issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $3.99

