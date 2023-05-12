The Return Of Boom Studios' Pen & Ink B&W Premium Line For 2023 Boom Studios' Pen & Ink B&W #1 reprint programme returns for Something Is Killing The Children, Many Deaths of Laila Starr and BRZRKR.

Pen & Ink is a black-and-white #1 reprint programme from Boom Studios as part of their attempts to squeeze a little extra cash of their biggest selling items and, for 2023, that's going to be Something Is Killing The Children #1, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1, and BRZRKR #1. These #1's are formatted to just be the black and white inks, with no colouring, along with artist commentary throughout the issue. Each title comes in three variants, a standard black and white cover, a Spot UV black and white cover, and a blank sketch cover.

Something Is Killing The Children #1 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell-Edera with behind the scenes insight from Werther Dell-Edera. will be available on the 14th of June, 2023 with exclusive notes and annotations from artist Filipe Andrade.

Following the release is The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #1 by Ram V and Filipe Andrade, available August 2023, and BRZRKR #1 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney, available October 2023. That latter one should be particularly interesting as Ron Garney was not the first choice for BRZRKR and Alessandro Vitti was initially solicited and had drawn many pages of BRZRKR #1. Every Pen & Ink issue will feature a premium cardstock cover and thick wood free interior paper, alongside a Spot UV variant cover and a blank sketch cover.

Previous Pen & Ink issues include Day Men #1 by Matt Gagnon, Michael Alan Nelson and Brian Stelfreeze and Hit #1 by Bryce Carlson and Vanesa R. Del Rey in 2014, Hit #2, Six Gun Gorilla #1 by Simon Spurrier and Jeff Stokely, and Sirens #1 by George Perez in 2015, and just Klaus #1 by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora from 2016. And then…nothing. Seven years later, it's back with three titles.